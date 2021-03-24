Report: 76ers Interested in Raptors' Norman Powell

The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly interested in Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell as well as Kyle Lowry ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline

The Philadelphia 76ers' search for talent isn't limited to just Kyle Lowry these days.

Philadelphia is reportedly interested in Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell along with Lonzo Ball and George Hill, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday night.

Both Powell and Lowry have reportedly been in multiple trade discussions ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline, Wojnarowski reported.

Lowry appears destined to end up with the Miami Heat or 76ers if he is moved before Thursday. The two appear to have separated themselves from the pack with packages that reportedly include Duncan Robinson in Miami's case and Tyrese Maxey in Philadelphia's offer.

With Powell the structure of trade proposals is a little bit less clear. Multiple teams are reportedly interested in acquiring the 27-year-old guard including the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks, and Atlanta Hawks. Some of those teams are looking to add a little bit more firepower for a playoff push this season while others see Powell as a long-term investment and want to acquire his Bird rights to help facilitate an extension during the offseason.

Whether or not the Raptors actually finalize a deal for either guard may take a few days, as Wojnarowski reported. It might take until just before 3 p.m. on Thursday before someone blinks and a deal is finalized.

Further Reading

Report: Kyle Lowry's preferred trade destination is in Miami

Report: 76ers willing to move Tyrese Maxey in trade for Kyle Lowry

Report: Miami Heat & Philadelphia 76ers lead pursuit of Kyle Lowry