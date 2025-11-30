Five numbers to know after Raptors lose vs. Hornets

The Toronto Raptors are seeing their win streak come to an end after a 118-111 loss in overtime against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Raptors took their first loss since Nov. 8, where it came down to the smallest of margins. Here's a look at five numbers that stood out from the box score.

15 - Raptors' turnovers

The Raptors did not do a great job taking care of the basketball against the Hornets, coughing it up 15 times compared to just nine from Charlotte.

Out of those 15 turnovers, 13 came from the starters, so they need to put an emphasis on it in the team's next game against the New York Knicks.

16 - Brandon Ingram's misses

Ingram shot 10 of 26 from the field for 22 points in the loss against the Hornets. His inefficiency from the floor is something the Raptors haven't seen much of this season, but it popped up against the Hornets.

Ingram still needs the ball in his hands frequently, but he needs to find a way to take smarter shots if the Raptors want to get back in the win column.

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram drives to the basket against Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

17 - Raptors' offensive rebounds

Something the Raptors deserve praise for against the Hornets comes with their ability to crash the glass. As a team, the Raptors collected 17 offensive rebounds and 52 total from the game.

Scottie Barnes led the team with 12 boards while starting centre Jakob Poeltl was right behind him with 11.

17 (again) - Raptors' fourth-quarter points

The Raptors went ice cold in the final six minutes of the game, scoring just 17 points in the fourth quarter to allow the Hornets to catch up and send the contest to overtime. The Raptors went scoreless from 5:57 left in the period to just under a minute, which is a drought that deserves some credit to the Hornets for their defence, but Toronto cannot go that long without a made basket.

30 - Scottie Barnes' points

Barnes was the leading scorer for the Raptors in the game with 30 points. He did his part in a losing effort, but he probably would give up all of those points for a win if he could.

Barnes needs to continue playing at a high level so that he can be the leader the Raptors are asking him to be on the offensive end.