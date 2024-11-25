Raptors Take On Shorthanded Pistons: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will look to bounce back Monday night vs. the Detroit Pistons: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more
The Toronto Raptors will be on short rest Monday night as they continue their road trip against the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
Sportsnet will broadcast the game for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- This will be a winnable game for Toronto and an important early-season game for both the play-in picture or the lottery standings later this year. The Pistons have lost three straight and are expected to be without Cade Cunningham on Monday. Whichever way this season goes for the Raptors, Monday's game will be important.
- Detroit's defense has been stout in the paint this season, surrendering the fifth-fewest field goals in the restricted area so far this year. That's an area the Raptors rely heavily on and are going to have to figure out how to get inside and score over Jalen Duren and Tobias Harris. Barnes struggled at times against Cleveland's size on Sunday and will again have to navigate one of the league's toughest paint protectors.
- Gradey Dick left Sunday's game early with a calf strain and if he can't go for Toronto, it'll be on Jamison Battle and Ochai Agbaji to provide three-point shooting for the Raptors. Toronto needs to be able to space the floor for Barnes and RJ Barrett and that could prove problematic without Dick.
Injury Report
The Raptors are expected to be without Bruce Brown, Immanuel Quickley, Kelly Olynyk, Ja'Kobe Walter, DJ Carton, and Ulrich Chomche. Dick's status remains unclear.
The Pistons have listed Cunningham as doubtful. Bobi Klintman, Cole Swider, and Daniss Jenkins are all out.
Game Odds
The Raptors are +5.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 37%. The total for the game is 222.5.
