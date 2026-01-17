One need Raptors are targeting on trade market

The Toronto Raptors are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, but they have a few issues on the team that could still be addressed.

The Raptors have been linked to some of the top players on the trade market, including Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies. HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto confirmed the Raptors' interest in Morant and revealed that the team is looking to possibly trade Immanuel Quickley.

"The Toronto Raptors have called the Grizzlies about Morant. As previously reported by HoopsHype, Toronto also checked in on LaMelo Ball over the offseason. Amid looking for a point guard upgrade, the Raptors have gauged the trade market on starting guard Immanuel Quickley," Scotto wrote.

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Raptors could shop Quickley on trade market

The Raptors might benefit from an upgrade at the point guard position from Quickley to a player like Morant, but his contract makes things a bit tricky.

While Quickley has played well, averaging 16.5 points and 6.1 assists per game, it does not live up to the five-year, $175 million contract that he signed upon arriving in Toronto after being acquired in the trade that sent OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks.

Quickley's role on the team has been that of a third or fourth scorer on most nights, with Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram also on the floor. When RJ Barrett is also playing, it makes Quickley's role even more minimized than it was before. That's why he hasn't been performing up to the high contract he had, because he was the first out of all of these players to sign a long-term deal.

There is hope that Quickley can take another step as a player, but given the fact that he is 26 years old, there is a good chance he has shown the most of what he is capable of. Therefore, the Raptors either need to get someone younger or add someone with a higher ceiling like Morant.

The Raptors also like what backup point guard Jamal Shead has given in his first two seasons in the league, and trading Quickley could allow more opportunities for Shead to step up to the plate. If Quickley was traded for a big man like Anthony Davis, that could suffice because it opens up playing time for Shead at the point guard position.

The Raptors play Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and the Los Angeles Lakers tomorrow at 9:30 pm ET inside Crypto.com Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

