Rockets vs. Jazz: How to Watch, Game Preview, Betting Odds

The Houston Rockets are visiting the Utah Jazz. Here is everything you need to know.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 22, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) posts up against Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are beginning a three-game road trip tonight as they take on the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

The Rockets are in second place in the Western Conference as they look to hold on for the best playoff seeding possible.

Meanwhile, the Jazz are going in a different direction as they have struggled to find ways to win this season. Utah has come out on top for just one game this month, and that came against the Washington Wizards, who have been the worst team in the NBA all season long.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's Rockets vs. Jazz game.

Rockets vs. Jazz Broadcast Information

  • Date: Thursday, March 27
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. CT
  • TV Channel: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
  • Radio: SportsTalk 790
  • Live Stream: NBA League Pass
  • Betting Odds

Rockets vs. Jazz Injury Report

Houston Rockets

  • PG Reed Sheppard (OUT - thumb)

Utah Jazz

  • SF Taylor Hendricks (OUT - leg)
  • PF John Collins (OUT - ankle)
  • PF Lauri Markkanen (QUESTIONABLE - illness)
  • SG Elijah Harkless (QUESTIONABLE - groin)

Rockets vs. Jazz Projected Starting Lineups

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Amen Thompson
  • C Alperen Sengun

Utah Jazz

  • PG Isaiah Collier
  • SG Collin Sexton
  • SF Lauri Markkanen
  • PF Kyle Filipowski
  • C Walker Kessler

