P.J. Tucker Aims to Open Houston Sneaker Store in October

Michael Shapiro

Rockets center P.J. Tucker said on Saturday he is looking to open a sneaker shop in Houston in October. 

"We're looking to do the grand opening in October," Tucker said in an Instagram Live interview with Nice Kicks. "We've got a lot of dope collabs coming. We're going to have some fun with it, and I'm excited about that."

Tucker is known as one of the NBA's top sneaker aficionados. He signed a multi-year endorsement deal with Nike in November.  

“From the beginning of time, all I’ve ever done is hoop, and this culture of sneakers has always been a part of it,” Tucker said on Saturday. “It’s hand-in-hand.”

Tucker hasn't finalized the exact location of his upcoming shoe boutique, though it will be in Houston.

"The shoe culture in Houston is cool," Tucker said, per ESPN's Nick DePaula. "There's a lot of sneakerheads and a lot of people that love shoes here, a lot more than I thought. ... I just think there should be more activity."

Tucker is in his third season with the Rockets. The NBA's reigning iron man is averaging 7.1 points and 6.9 rebounds per game this season, shooting 37% from three. The Texas product is averaging 34.4 minutes per game this season at 34-years-old, and he's served as the Rockets' de-facto center for the last two months.

Houston went 11–6 with Tucker at center in the 17 games since Clint Capela left the lineup. The Rockets will be No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24 if the 2019-20 season resumes. The NBA is currently suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak, though the league hopes to resume play in June. 

