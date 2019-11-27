Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker has announced that he has officially agreed to a multi-year six-figure endorsement deal with Nike, ending months-long speculation as to where he would sign. He announced the deal on Uninterrupted.

Tucker told The Crossover earlier this month the factors that would go into his decision: “More than anything, it is just the fit. Something that makes sense. I want to be able to be me but at the same time, I want to create some fun stuff that I want to wear and be with a company that is with me and pushes me to do that as well. There is a lot of different things that goes into that.”

He also dived into every brand he was considering from Nike, Puma, Adidas to Reebok:

“Everybody honestly. Everybody is doing a great job at trying to get their brands going and they all have different ways of getting that across. With all of the collaborations people are doing with the different models people are coming out with like Puma where they only had one basketball shoe last year and now they have three or four. They have bunch of stuff in the pipelines and they do a bunch of stuff with their clothes. Everyone got so much going on, it’s so crazy. Honestly like literally every one of them.”

Tucker re-signs to a loaded Nike roster that features LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Giannis Antetokounmpo and more.