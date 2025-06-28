The Rockets' Shooting Woes Could Still Be An Issue
The Houston Rockets feel ready to compete after adding Kevin Durant through a trade. To acquire Durant, Houston had to give away their best shooter, Dillon Brooks, and Jalen Green, the player with the highest scoring potential last year. The Rockets don't mind giving those players up to get a superstar that helps Houston contend as soon as next season. However, the Rockets need significant improvements from the three-point line. The rest of the team contributed to Houston having one of the league's worst shooting percentages, and Durant isn't enough to change that on his own.
The players most likely to take a step forward with their shooting are Jabari Smith Jr. and Reed Sheppard. Fred VanVleet could likely see more space as well later in the season when Sheppard and Amen Thompson get more on-ball reps.
Until then, Smith Jr. and Sheppard have the highest shooting potential for the Rockets. Smith Jr. was the second-best shooter on the team last season, and his shooting was a significant layer for the offense during the playoffs.
Sheppard didn't get too many opportunities for the Rockets, but the front office is reportedly excited about Sheppard's offensive potential and his ability to handle the ball, pass, and shoot.
The opportunities should increase for both Smith Jr. and Sheppard as Green's departure opens up over 17 shot attempts per game. Combined with Brooks, the Rockets sent away around 30 shots per game.
The highly efficient shooting of Durant will likely take a significant amount of shots as the lead offensive player, but the rest of the attempts will spread throughout the team, depending on who's hot.
VanVleet was a player who got hot during the postseason, helping the Rockets come back in the series against the Golden State Warriors. However, his shot profile is a sign of a player who doesn't apply much rim pressure, settling for three-pointers and mid-range shots off the dribble. He could boost his percentages if the team could afford to give him more off-ball reps, but it's yet to be seen how long it will take the young players to handle the responsibility.
VanVleet will still be trying to steer the offense as Thompson and Alperen Sengun contribute little to the team's deep-range shooting. Tari Eason is a decent shooter, but it's not his best attribute. Aaron Holiday is a solid shooter, but he won't get enough playing time to contribute in a meaningful way.
Last season was an indication that the Rockets did not have enough shooting to match up with some of the league's best teams. Whether through an outside move or internal development, the Rockets need some higher-percentage shooting to create a potent offense.