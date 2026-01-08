The Rockets Have Lost Their Defensive Identity

For years, the Houston Rockets have established their identity within their high-effort, disruptive defense. Players like Amen Thompson, Tari Eason, and former Rocket Dillon Brooks were brought in to give the team an edge that helped Houston take advantages over opposing teams.

Now, with improved offense from stars Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun, the Rockets have shifted focus slightly towards becoming a more offensive team.

Houston's defense isn't necessarily facing a major drop off, as the Rockets still boast a quality defense to pair with their offense. However, they have not been as elite defensively as they have shown in the past, failing to get stops consistently or when it counts most late in games.

They've lost several games due to their inability to get stops, especially against some of the league's top talent. This was one of the reasons behind their most recent loss to the Portland Trailblazers.

They were not able to get enough meaningful stops throughout the game to keep Portland from holding on to a win. The Rockets struggled to take advantage of their opportunities on the other end when they did cause a stop, and their late game execution offensively depended on Durant taking and making difficult shots.

Without the oppressive defensive force the Rockets had become known for, Houston has allowed some high scoring games from individuals, as well as from teams. Their offense this season has been strong enough to balance out their slight drop defensively, but the Trailblazers also boast a high-performing defense to pair with their offensive capabilities.

Missed shots are also an issue for the Rockets, as they missed opportunities that weren't heavily impacted by Portland's defense.

Jabari Smith Jr. and Dorian Finney-Smith have missed a rising number of three-point shots and opportunities within the arc as well. They are impact role players partially because of their impact from three-point range, and their effectiveness is significantly limited if they are not hitting shots at a high level from outside.

Reed Sheppard also struggled from the field against the Trailblazers as he has gone through a tough offensive stretch since his explosions earlier in the season.

Sengun's absence has taken some of the bite away from Houston's elite offensive attack, putting more pressure and emphasis on the performance of the defense. This would be the ideal time for the Rockets to lean back into their defensive identity, but this season it seems they don't have the same defensive gear they had when they were establishing their identity in prior seasons.