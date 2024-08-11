Which Rocket May Spend Time in the G League This Season?
The Houston Rockets G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, has been one of the most successful and well-run G League teams since its inception in 2007. They have won the most championships (4) and are championship contenders year in and year out.
The Vipers have worked closely with the Rockets since their first year and have turned into a valuable training ground in the last few seasons, especially with the Rockets having multiple high draft picks recently. Just this past season, both Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore spent time with the Vipers, and both players stated how the experience helped them in their rookie seasons. The Rockets more recently added another high draft pick, Reed Sheppard and traded for Adrian Griffin Jr., who is only going into his third season after a disappointing sophomore year with the Atlanta Hawks.
With the Rockets' expectations as high as they have been in several seasons and playing time at a premium, will any current Rocket have to spend time in the G League next season?
Players Who Could Spend Time in the Valley
Adrian Griffin Jr.
Of all the possible players who could spend time in the G League this season, the most obvious might be Adrian Griffin Jr. -- not because he doesn't have the talent to play in the NBA, but because he is coming to a team already established at the forward position. You have Dillon Brooks as the starter, Cam Whitmore, who can play shooting guard or small forward, and Tari Eason, who may also spend some time at small forward. Not to mention Jae'Sean Tate, a Udoka-type player who may also see playing time. Griffin will have a hard time getting on the court, and playing for the Vipers is better than sitting on the end of the bench.
Reed Sheppard
Reed Sheppard's playing time will be tricky, especially at the beginning of the season. The Rockets showed last season that even a top-five pick can spend time in the G League. Rocets on SI asked Rafael Stone during his press conference after the draft if Sheppard could spend some time in the G League, and Stone spoke highly of the Rio Grande system and said it is a viable option for any of their high draft picks. Coach Udoka, however, said playing time is determined on the court, not by draft position or name. Sheppard is not guaranteed to see regular minutes but will have the opportunity to work his way into the lineup.
Sheppard exceeded expectations during Summer League play, but Stone also mentioned during the post-draft interview that competition in the G League is much stronger than he saw in the Summer League. For Sheppard, it may come down to his performance in training camp and preseason. We have already seen this play out a few times, as Alperen Sengun and Tari Eason were both expected to spend time in the G League during their rookie seasons, but strong training camps and preseason performances kept them in the rotation for the entire year.
Sheppard ability to stretch the court may give him an edge when it comes to cracking the rotation early in the season. One of the main reasons the Rockets took Sheppard at the number three pick was his ability to make 3-pointers at a high rate, but just like Griffin Jr., he has a lot of competition for playing time. Even if he plays more shooting guard than point guard, he must contend with Aaron Holiday, another Udoka type of player, and Cam Whitmore, who could also play some shooting guard. Sheppard will likely not play for the Vipers this season and will carve out a role in the nine or ten-man rotation, but it isn't guaranteed.
Sheppard and Griffin Jr. are prominent players who could spend time in the G League, as the other rotation players have established themselves as full-time NBA players. It will be interesting to see how this plays out over the next few months.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.