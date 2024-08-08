Rockets Could Have One of the Best Benches in the League
When you have had one of the worst records in the league for multiple seasons, more than likely your bench is probably struggling. Last season the bench started slow and many wonder if they would stay in the bottom ten again for the 2023-24 season.
With a nagging injury to rookie Amen Thompson that kept him out early in the season, fellow rookie Cam Whitmore fighting for playing time and second-year forward Tari Eason dealing with his own injury, the bench was a negative most games to start the season. Once Thompson started to get his footing after returning from injury and Whitmore carved out a role in the rotation, the bench finally started to become a positive instead of a negative.
Add a rejuvenated Jock Landale, who dealt with injuries all the way back before training camp, and the Rockets bench finished 16th in the league in scoring averaging over 33 points a game. Fast forward to the offseason and the Rockets have added one of the best shooters in the NCAA last season in Reed Sheppard, along with Eason who didn't play a game after December and you have the making of one of the best benches in the league.
That is a rotation of Thompson, Sheppard, Whitmore, Eason and another player who dealt with injuries all year in former starting center Steven Adams. That's not even including veterans like Jeff Green and Aaron Holiday. They also added Adrian Griffin Jr. via trade, who shot almost 40 percent from 3-point range just two seasons ago.
The Rockets bench has athleticism, shooting, veteran leadership and toughness. With Ime Udoka's philosophy of letting whoever is playing the best close out games, we may see multiple bench players actually finishing games. At times the Rockets bench may even be a better unit depending on the game. Even with the Rockets' recent championship-contending teams, they had bottom 10 bench units, but of course for different reasons as their talent was top-loaded.
The Rockets 2023-24 bench should be a source of strength and for the first time in a long time may be a major reason why the Rockets make it to the postseason.
