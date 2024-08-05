How the Rockets' Newest Additions Will Dramatically Improve Their 3-Point Shooting
The Houston Rockets have been at the bottom of the league for the last four seasons in 3-point shooting. Last season, the Rockets "improved" to over 35 percent from downtown after finishing dead last the season prior. They only shot 32 percent from beyond the arch. The Rockets went into the offseason hoping to add more shooting, and when they moved up to the number three spot in the 2024 lottery, they were able to add one of the best shooters in the draft, Reed Sheppard, out of Kentucky.
How the Three Newest Additions Will Help the Rockets 3-Point Shooting
Reed Sheppard
Sheppard shot over 52 percent from 3-point range in his only season at Kentucky. Even though he came off the bench for the Wildcats, he still led the nation in 3-point shooting percentage and impressed the Rockets so much in his workouts that Rafael Stone said he was their number-one prospect in the entire draft. Sheppard showed during Summer League that his great perimeter shooting wasn't just a product of a shorter college 3-point line.
Sheppard showed throughout his time in Las Vegas that he has a quick release and moves very well without the ball. The Rockets have been looking for a knockdown shooter since Eric Gordon left the team a couple of seasons ago and they may have found him in Sheppard.
Adrian Griffin Jr.
The Rockets also made a surprise trade around the time of the draft, as they held the 44th overall pick but decided to go for the low-risk, high-reward option by trading that selection for 20-year-old Texas native, Adrian Griffin Jr., who was previously with the Atlanta Hawks. He had a very solid rookie season, especially from deep, as he shot 39 percent from 3-point range. This was top five amongst all rookies (Min. 41 games played and three 3-point attempts per game). Griffin did, however, struggle in his sophomore season, dealing with a change in coach's game plan and injuries all season long.
The Rockets hope his sophomore slump was an aberration and his rookie season performance is what they will see going forward. Keep in mind that the Rockets were in line to draft Griffin in the 2022 draft, but when the Hawks swooped in, the Rockets took the next player they had on their board with Tari Eason. Now, they have both players for the upcoming season. Griffin will likely spend a lot of time with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (Rockets' G League affiliate), but as we all know, things can change as the season goes on; with Griffin's shooting ability, he may get his opportunity with the big club.
Steven Adams
The final addition for the Houston Rockets is a player who was actually on the team last season but will be making his on-court debut in the 2024-25 campaign. Steven Adams was traded to the Rockets right before the 2024 trade deadline for Victor Oladipo. Although Adams was dealing with a season-ending injury, Ime Udoka and Stone talked about how happy they were to add a player like Adams to the roster.
But how could a career 6.7 percent 3-point shooter who is 1-for-15 for his entire NBA career help improve the Rockets' 3-point shooting?
By being one of the best screensetters in the entire NBA. Adams not only brings toughness, rebounding, and post defense, but he also sets some of the hardest screens in the league. One aspect that is always overlooked in team 3-point shooting is screen setting. For years, teams like the Golden State Warriors have legally and (illegally) used screens to free up their shooters. Adams doesn't just set picks; he wipes out defenders, giving his teammates plenty of room on their 3-point shots.
Even though Adams will not start and only play around 20 minutes a game, his impact on players like Cam Whitmore and Reed Sheppard as part of the bench unit will be a major development next season. His ability to clear out defenders will factor into Udoka's game plan as the Rockets look to implement more catch-and-shoot opportunities next season.
Conclusion
The Rockets go into next season with their highest expectations in four years. Coming off a 41-41 record, Houston and its fans expect nothing less than a play-in appearance. For the Rockets to achieve that, they must improve their 3-point shooting. With the newest addition, their 3-point shooting may finally become a strength instead of a liability.
