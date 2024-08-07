One Thing Each Rockets Starter Needs to Improve on Next Season
The Houston Rockets went from the laughingstock of the league to seriously pushing the Golden State Warriors (briefly) for the final play in spot last season. The additions of Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, Aaron Holiday, and Jeff Green brought a more professional work ethic to the team and that translated to 19 more wins than 2022-23 season.
he bench started slow but eventually became a strength as players like Cam Whitmore and Amen Thompson started to get their footing in the league and showed why they were two of the best rookies in the 2023 draft.
Of course the bench is important for any NBA team, and the Rockets are no different. But majority of the time, wins and losses are determined by who is in the starting lineup. When everyone was healthy the Rockets starting lineup was usually the same game in and game out. VanVleet, Jalen Green in the backcourt. Dillon Brooks and Jabari Smith Jr. were starting in the front court and Alperen Sengun was the starting center.
For the Rockets to take the next step and become a playoff team next season, they will need improvement from every player in the starting lineup next season. Here's one area each starter can improve in next season:
Fred VanVleet
Scoring inside the 3-point line
In my previous article I spoke how VanVleet's first year was a success, as he helps improve the Rockets reputation around the league, and most importantly helped the team to the most wins they have had in several years. VanVleet had a career year in assists and shot his best percentage from 3-point range. VanVleet also had a career year in effective field goal percentage. To say the least, he was everything the Rockets were hoping he would be when they gave him a max contract.
Even with all the great aspects of VanVleet's game last season, there is still one part of his game that he can improve on this upcoming season.
The part of the game VanVleet will need to improve on is something that he has struggled with at times throughout his career and that is scoring inside the 3-point line. Being, at best, 6-foot, VanVleet has always had to find a way to score over much bigger defenders. Last year VanVleet actually shot the second-best percentage of his career from 2-point range at .454. At times, teams forced VanVleet off the 3-point line into the paint forcing him to score in the paint which is probably the biggest weakness of his game. Honestly, this isnt a huge concern considering the Rockets need VanVleet to run the offense and not be a go-to scorer but if he can add more variety to his offense it will help the overall team.
Jalen Green
Consistency
The thought going into last season was that Jalen Green would have the so called "third year jump". Many were hoping for Green what we saw from Anthony Edwards, who took his game to another level. Green's biggest issue since entering the league is the one thing he still needs to improve on next season: consistency.
During Green's first three seasons he has had slow starts to each year, only to have a much better second half to the season. Last season, Green took it to another level in March, where he had the best month of his career. So much so that he won player of the week in March and finished second to Luka Doncic for player of the month. Green led the Rockets to an 11-game winning streak after Alperen Sengun suffered a season ending injury. Green showed everyone in March that he could possibly become a top 20 player at some point in his career. The question is can he put together a full season of March Jalen Green. If he can the question of an extension will be a lot easier for the Rockets to answer as it is fast approaching.
Dillon Brooks
Not stepping over the line
Dillon Brooks was the second high price free agent the Rockets brought in last season. It has to be said the thought around the league was that no one will want to bring in Brooks after his disastrous playoff performance the year before. Not only did the Rockets bring him in they gave him a four year 80 million dollar deal to the shock of many. When you bring in a player like Brooks you are hoping he brings with him more good Dillon Brooks instead of the bad Dillon Brooks.
Last season Brooks started off fast shooting over 60 percent from 3-point range for most of the first month of the season. Of course it couldn't continue and eventually that percentage came down to a little over 35 percent from beyond the arc. Even though his percentage dropped throughout the season it was still the second best percentage of his career. Also Brooks brought toughness and defensive effort the Rockets have missed for years. That was the good Dillon Brooks.
The bad part of Dillon Brooks comes into play when he is overly aggressive which is what makes Brooks who he is, so it is a fine line for him to walk game in and game out. Brooks was ejected from from two games (including his first game as a Houston Rocket). He also fouled out of seven games and had 15 technicals which is the second most of his career. Brooks at times stepped over the line and put his team in a tough situation. Coach Udoka after multiple games made it point to say he loves Brooks intensity but he also wanted Brooks to make smarter plays and stay in the game.
The one thing Brooks has to improve is not stepping over that line and making sure he keeps a cool head and not get the unnecessary fouls and technicals.
Jabari Smith Jr.
Expanding his game
Jabari Smith improved several aspects of his game last. He became a much better rebounder improving almost a rebound a game, while increasing his overall scoring as well. He also improved his shooting across the board. Even with the improvements across the board going into his third season, the Rockets are hoping he makes the leap from potential to legitimate 3-and-D forward. Teams started to force Smith off the 3-point line similar to VanVleet. The difference is, Smith's handles are still a work in progress.
Smith also struggled at times scoring in the post and outside of stand still jump shots. If Smith can expand his game and tighten his ball-handling, it would open up the entire court for him. We saw glimpses of his mid-range shot and his ability to shoot over shorter defenders. If Smith can become more consistent from mid range we may start to see the potential we saw from him coming out of college.
Alperen Sengun
3-point shooting/outside shooting
The Rocket who likely took the biggest leap last year was Alperen Sengun. He was finally given the reigns as the Rockets full time starter, and from day one of training camp until his season, he showed everyone he was the best player on the team. The area keeping him from being one of the best players in the league is his outside shooting.
Sengun stated from the first day of training camp that he wanted to improve his 3-point shooting and that the entire team was encouraging him to take more shots from deep. Despite taking more 3-pointers per game and less hesitation, it didn't help his shooting. Sengun's 3-point shooting actually dropped as he went from 33 percent from the field to just under 30 percent. Teams were content letting Sengun shooting from beyond the arc instead of in the post where no one player can stop him.
By expanding his game outside the arc, Sengun would be almost unstopable on the offensive end because his post game is the strong part of his game. So much so teams have started to double team his from the opening tip. Sengun's improved 3-point shooting would take him to the next level and possibly even an All Star spot in the near future.
Conclusion
For the Rockets to take the next step and make the playoffs, they will need each player on the team to improve their overall game including the bench players, but it all has to start with the Rockets starters and if each player improves in the one area that I mention above the Rockets will make the playoffs for the first time since 2019.
