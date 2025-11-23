Rockets Send Jae'Sean Tate to G-League Affiliate

Jae'Sean Tate has been a rarity for the Houston Rockets. He's been a mainstay for an organization that has undergone significant change since his arrival.

In fact, the Rockets have undergone several iterations of change during a relatively short time span. Tate is one of the rare players on the roster who played with James Harden during Harden's Rockets tenure (and Clint Capela, of course).

He's been here THAT long.

He immediately made the All-Rookie First Team, averaging 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 2020-21 and proved to be a gem for Rockets General Manager Rafael Stone.

A diamond in the rough, if you will, as Tate signed as an undrafted free agent. In fact, Tate was playing overseas prior to his signing in Houston.

His second year was even better, averaging 11.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

He had significant injury setbacks in 2022-23, which was his third season in the NBA and has gotten lost in the rotation since Ime Udoka’s arrival in 2023, as the Rockets have had major wing depth.

Tari Eason, Amen Thompson, and Dillon Brooks (the former Rockets starting small forward) all have a bit more to offer than Tate.

This season, Tate is barely playing -- to the tune of 5.1 minutes per night.

Again, the Rockets have valuable wing depth.

On Saturday, the Rockets assigned Tate to the Rio Grande Vipers -- their G-League affiliate.

The move will at least allow Tate to get on the court and compete, even if at a lower competition level. Tate didn't play any minutes in Friday night's loss to the Denver Nuggets, which is the third time in six games that he didn't play.

Tate is a bit undersized for a power forward, but he's always played bigger than his 6-foot-4 frame. He's been a bowling ball and has always been able to hold his own against larger and bigger opponents.

He's also flashed underrated passing ability for a power forward (hence the near three assists through his first two seasons).

The Rockets resigned Tate in the offseason to a one year deal worth $2.67 million, which is the vet minimum.