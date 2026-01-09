Rockets Sign Tristen Newton to Two-Year Deal

The Houston Rockets' two-way slots have undergone a considerable amount of change. Par for the course for two-way roster spots.

They fluctuate.

Because players on two-way deals have limited time to remain in that status.

The contract is very different than a traditional NBA deal. It only allows such players to play 50 games at the NBA level.

This is because it's known that players on two-way deals spend time in the G-League and NBA.

Most of the time, their time is heavily dominated in the G-League.

The players receive one salary for their time in both leagues.

One wrinkle in the construction of the deals is that players with three or fewer years of NBA service are able to sign two-way deals with a duration of either one or two years.

All in all, each team is allowed three players on two-way deals to consume roster spots -- a number that's recently increased.

Initially, in 2017, teams were only allowed two roster spots for two-way deals.

The Houston Rockets' current three two-way spots are mainly all occupied by guards.

Point guard JD Davison, Tristen Newton (who is technically a combo guard) and Isaiah Crawford, who is a wing.

Crawford has yet to take the court for the Rockets and likely won't, due to their wing depth.

Tari Eason, Amen Thompson, Josh Okogie, Kevin Durant, Jabari Smith Jr.

It's no fault of his own. It would be tough for a player to insert themselves into that rotation.

The Rockets may be the deepest at the wing spot in the league.

Same applies for Newton, who has absolutely lit it up in the G-League this season.

Even though the Rockets lack at the point guard spot, Davison hasn't garnered a significant role.

He's playing roughly six minutes per night.

Newton's deal is different than the others, however, as he's signed to a two-way deal.

At least according to Spotrac's Keith Smith.

"Tristen Newton's two-way contract with the Houston Rockets is for two years, a league source told @spotrac."

Newton was averaging 28.6 points and seven assists per game in the G-League as a member of the Iowa Wolves and hasn't disappointed for the Rio Grande Vipers, averaging 19 points, four rebounds, 41.4 percent from the field, 38.5 percent from three point land.

The Vipers have gone 1-1 since Newton's arrival and he dropped 24 points in his debut -- good for second-best on the team.