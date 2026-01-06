Ime Udoka Talks Fred VanVleet Rehab, Rockets' Mentality Regarding Return

It may be tough for Rockets fans to imagine where the team would be if Fred VanVleet were healthy. Houston is currently playing its season without a true point guard, and it's still finding ways to win at 21-11 entering Monday's game against the Phoenix Suns.

The offense, currently boasting the NBA's third-best rating (121.2), has been impressive, aside from a 16.2% turnover rate (29th). There's little doubt that if the Rockets' floor general were fully healthy, they'd be in a much better spot with better ball movement, more on-ball scoring and fewer mistakes.

VanVleet tore his ACL before the start of training camp, which led everyone to believe he wouldn't make an appearance this season. However, a recent update revealed that the 31-year-old isn't ruling out a return in 2026.

Prior to Monday's matchup with the Suns, head coach Ime Udoka talked about VanVleet's rehab, noting the progression but also revealing the team's expectation regarding a potential return.

“Looking at the progression, I've had a few [torn ACLs] so I know the week-to-week progression, how much you can really start to do and the progression you can see in general," Udoka said, via Michael Shapiro of Chron.

“He's taking strides, and he's hit these benchmarks, but for us we're operating as if he won't be back this year, but we know the possibility is there based on timeline. If we get him back, [we’ll be] pleasantly surprised, obviously.”

VanVleet averaged 14.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game last season, but really turned it up in the playoffs. Across a seven-game series against the Golden State Warriors, he was one of the few players keeping Houston afloat, putting up 18.7 points, 4.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds a night.

Games 4, 5 and 6 were where the former All-Star shone brightest, as he averaged 26.7 points and 5.3 assists on incredible 59-67-100 shooting splits. He stepped up on and off the court, leading a young group that had never seen postseason action before.

Now, the Rockets have older talent, including Kevin Durant, Dorian Finney-Smith and Clint Capela to fall in the mix with Steven Adams as veterans. Despite being on the sidelines, VanVleet can still be seen coaching up youngsters such as Reed Sheppard and Amen Thompson.

If the six-foot point guard returns, Houston would have even more of a boost on both ends of the floor. But the team still has high expectations if he doesn't make an appearance, as noted by Udoka.