NBA Mock Trade: Rockets Acquire Two-Way Point Guard Amid Struggles

The Houston Rockets have had a noticeable hole at the point guard position this season. Without Fred VanVleet, who tore his ACL to start the season, they've suffered on both ends of the floor, especially since Dec. 1.

Prior to Tuesday's game against the Chicago Bulls, the Rockets have gone a disappointing 9-10 since the start of December. Their offense, although staying afloat, has suffered, while the defense has been noticeably inconsistent.

Head coach Ime Udoka has voiced his displeasure with the players' defensive effort and lack of alignment with the coaching staff over these losses, but the offense hasn't exactly been pristine either. Since Dec. 1, the Rockets rank 29th in turnover percentage, 21st in true shooting percentage and 27th in assist percentage.

There's a lack of ball movement and plenty of chaos when the Rockets have possession. Kevin Durant, who is in the middle of another All-NBA-esque season, has been their primary shot creator, but the lack of a point guard has certainly affected the rest of the rotation.

Just over three weeks ahead of the NBA trade deadline, Houston could look to the market for a floor general if losing continues. One Western Conference team could offer a short-term solution.

The New Orleans Pelicans are one of the NBA's bottom feeders at 9-32. They could be sellers ahead of the deadline, emphasizing draft capital. Luckily, both sides can make a low-risk deal work involving things they each desire.

New Orleans Pelicans receive: Jae'Sean Tate, Aaron Holiday, 2026 second-round pick (via CHI)

Houston Rockets receive: Jose Alvarado

In this mock trade, the Rockets would move off two reserves for Jose Alvarado, a solid two-way guard coming off the bench for the Pelicans. The 27-year-old has playoff experience as a disruptor, and is averaging 7.9 points, 3.3 assists and a steal per game this season.

Alvarado isn't exactly a salary dump for New Orleans, so Houston would have to attach a second-round pick to make it make sense for the Pelicans.

This isn't a trade that necessarily fixes the Rockets' point guard problems entirely, but it definitely helps mitigate turnover issues and takes the ball out of other players' hands who wouldn't typically initiate offense.

Houston has to make a decision ahead of the trade deadline if it continues to struggle. A minor deal such as this one wouldn't risk so much for the Rockets, but it would certainly help them.