Cade Cunningham's Injury Status for Spurs vs Pistons
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs might have some rare good news Tuesday night.
After losing Victor Wembanyama to deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder and De'Aaron Fox to ligament damage in his left pinkie, wins have been hard to come by.
In its recent stretch, San Antonio has strung together three victories fueled by a variety of other pieces, including Sandro Mamukelashvili, Jeremy Sochan and standout rookie Stephon Castle.
Tuesday night against the Detroit Pistons, it'll likely take another to win another. Luckily for them, they might not have to deal with Cade Cunningham.
After scratching late before Detroit's last game with a left calf contusion, Cunningham is listed as QUESTIONABLE against the Spurs.
On the season, the fourth-year vet has averaged 25.7 points, 9.2 assists an 6.1 rebounds on 46 percent shooting from the field — all career marks. He's quickly risen up the ladder of Most Improved Player candidates and helped Detroit make a strong case for contention in the Eastern Conference.
Meanwhile, total injury report for the Spurs is as follows:
- Victor Wembanyama - OUT (Right shoulder; deep vein thrombosis)
- De'Aaron Fox - OUT (Left fifth finger; surgery)
- Charles Bassey - OUT (Left knee; bone bruise)
- Riley Minix - OUT (Left shoulder; torn labrum)
- Harrison Ingram - OUT (Two-way)
- David Duke Jr. - OUT (Two-way)
- Stephon Castle - QUESTIONABLE (Right knee; hyperextension)
Tipoff from Little Caesars Arena is set for 6 p.m. EST.
