'I Manifested It': Sandro Mamukelashvili Reminds Spurs What Winning Feels Like
SAN ANTONIO — It had been a while since Sandro Mamukelashvili heard "MVP" chants in an arena directed at himself.
"That was crazy," Mamukelashvili said. "I've heard it in Georgia. Never in the States. I was like 'What is going on right now?' I really had an out-of-body experience for a little bit there."
Being teammates with Victor Wembanyama meant he was no stranger to the sound or its cadence. Having faced players like Nikola Jokič or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the road meant he knew the other side of a happy crowd.
This time, things were different.
"I manifested it," Mamukelashvili said following a career-high 34-point outing during the San Antonio Spurs' 120-105 home rout of the New York Knicks. "Prayed for it. I just waited for this day."
Wednesday evening, the Spurs' Georgian power forward shot a perfect 7-for-7 from behind the arc and a near-perfect 13-of-14 from the field to will San Antonio to a bounce-back victory at home.
Still, that lone missed shot — courtesy of Mitchell Robinson at the rim — was the first thing Mamukelashvili spoke on.
"Damn," he joked. "I thought I was perfect."
Prior to tipoff, Mamukelashvili knew he'd be receiving more minutes compared to the rest of his season. With Victor Wembanyama, Charles Bassey and De'Aaron Fox all out, San Antonio was forced to field a barren roster; the goal of making a run at the postseason, as Chris Paul proclaimed following Wembanyama's injury, was no longer in sight.
But riding a three-game streak of double-digit performances, Mamukelashvili vowed to make it four.
"You cannot waste an NBA minute," he said. "Nothing is guaranteed. Nothing is promised. It's the everyday grind you've got to go through — the mental, physical. Sometimes, you're out of the rotation."
Against the Knicks, Mamukelashvili was still on the cusp of the rotation. He fell 34 seconds short of 20 minutes of playing time and didn't play at all in the first or third quarters. That much allowed him to make NBA history.
The 25-year-old logged the most points in under 20 minutes of playing time, passing Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown in the process.
"Does that make me a scorer now?" Mamukelashvili asked at the podium after a Spurs staffer, clutching his game ball, delivered the statistic.
It didn't. Not after one performance. What it did do, however, was prove what Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson and Co. already knew.
"He's a really good shooter," Johnson said. "You're just kind of waiting for him to have one of those games."
It wasn't just the Spurs waiting on it. Mamukelashvili had a special guest sitting courtside: 66-year-old rapper "Flavor Flav."
He was manning the T-shirt cannon.
"He came to my first Summer League," Mamukelashvili said of Flavor Flav. "He was my financial advisor's friend. Since then, we've just kicked it off."
After the first chance encounter, Mamukelashvili's relationship with Flavor Flav continued far beyond Las Vegas. The pair FaceTime often and even took a trip to New York over the offseason. Incidentally, the rapper's presence at the game was a birthday present to himself.
"For my birthday, I'm coming to San Antonio," he told Mamukelashvili.
After fair warning of the lack of "fun" in the South Texas city, the pair met up before the game. Mamukelashvili gave Flavor Flav a tour of the Spurs' practice facility and initiated a friendly two-on-two matchup involving Mamukelashvili's brother and cousin.
Paul says having the rapper at the game might have been part of the magic.
"That didn't hurt for him," Paul joked.
A win didn't hurt the Spurs, either. Missing both of their stars only perpetuated the already looming issue of playing a full 48 minutes. In fact, beating the Knicks was the only time it felt like they had, thanks to Mamukelashvili's hot hand.
That wasn't lost on anyone in San Antonio's locker room that night.
"It validates the work that he puts in," Johnson said. "That's what this league is about. When your name is called, be ready to answer the bell. He did tonight in shining colors."
Mamukelashvili's unexpected visitors kept coming Wednesday night.
As he sat at the podium in the media room — a rarity for him this season — Julian Champagnie walked in through the back door, phone in hand.
"That's my guy," the forward said of his relationship with Mamukelashvili.
As Champagnie listened, it was clear how much the night meant for his teammate. Beyond Flavor Flav, Mamukelashvili's father made the trek to San Antonio, flying in for the first time since December to watch his son play.
Mamukelashvili also had his built-in support system. Champagnie sitting front row of his press conference was proof.
"My teammates know me the best," Mamukelashvili said. "They see me work. They're the ones I can go to to ask for help, ask for advice. They're the ones who always have my back.
"I'm so grateful to have them around."
Champagnie eventually sharked out a reporter on the other side of the room to get his question answered by the man of the hour.
"How do you feel about tonight?" he asked.
"I feel great," Mamukelashvili replied, his shoulders rising. "I feel happy."
"I did it for my family," he added later. "Everybody who supports me. I feel like I'm in a dream. It was a special, special night."
Paul, now in Year 20, could only re-imagine the feeling of a first milestone.
"It's got to be great," he said. "It's always good to see something like that happen to a good person like him."
Without Wembanyama or Fox, the Spurs had to adopt a new identity. Things were bound to look different without their stars. Luckily for them, they didn't look worse. And their morale followed suit.
"That group has never had that problem," Johnson explained. "No matter what our record is. These guys have always played ... that's something you can say about that group. You might not be able to say everything, but they've been able to do that."
As for Mamukelashvili? He plans to be the same happy-go-lucky sharpshooter his teammates know him to be.
"I'm trying to get better," he said. "I'm trying to establish myself. I'm trying to show everybody that I belong, and I'll just keep taking strides toward that."
He also might be the reason for Frost Bank Center's newest T-shirt cannon operator and season ticket holder.
"I guess so," Johnson said when asked about Flavor Flav attending every home game. "If that's what he brings, sure. I'm happy to do that."