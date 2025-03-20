'He's Been So Generous': Harrison Barnes' Veteran Impact Goes Beyond Basketball
SAN ANTONIO — Harrison Barnes made good time.
In the span of two minutes, the San Antonio Spurs veteran went from picking up his daughter courtside and shaking hands with David Robinson to knocking in the first points of the game against the New York Knicks.
He then went on to be the contest's first double-digit scorer as San Antonio built a big lead on the Knicks, but that wasn't the only reason Frost Bank Center applauded him Wednesday evening.
Earlier that day, Barnes was awarded the NBA Cares Community Assist Award for the month of February — coming with the aptly named David Robinson Trophy — marking his second distinction since earning the End of Season Award following the 2019-2020 season.
According to Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson, he certainly earned it.
"I've never seen anybody like (him)," Johnson said prior to facing the Knicks. "We talk a lot about him being a mentor and a vet ... then you couple that with the reason he got that award. How he carries himself off the court and the way he's impacted this community and city in such a short time."
Barnes earned the monthly honor after he and his wife Brittany donated $250,000 to the AlamoPROMISE tuition-free program — benefitting students at St. Philip’s College — before the Spurs hit the road for two games in Austin, Texas and for helping bring a refurbished court to Texas' capital while there.
“Throughout my career I've had the privilege of experiencing the power of community and support,” Barnes said in a release. “Now, as part of the San Antonio community, my wife Brittany and I are honored to give back and help invest in the future of this incredible city.
"Partnering with AlamoPROMISE and St. Philip’s College is my way of ensuring that young people have the resources and opportunities to succeed."
One of the first things Barnes did upon arriving to San Antonio in the summer via trade was pose a question to the Spurs:
"Who are the people that I can meet in the community to make a difference?"
Evidently, they were students. Fans. Families, too. If Barnes' mission was to leave an impression on his new city that extended beyond basketball, he did so. Even in San Antonio's extended market.
"You're really starting to see our players view Austin as an extension of their home market," Spurs Sports & Entertainment SVP of Strategic Growth Brandon James said, "which is tremendously important to us."
As quickly as the veteran became a fan favorite on the court, he became one outside of it. Perhaps the best part about all of it? He wasn't just inspiring the city of San Antonio.
"How you show up every day," Spurs general manager Brian Wright began after presenting Barnes his trophy, "you're an example for all of us. It's incredible work. Thank you to you and your family for who you are."
As the end of the regular season draws closer, there isn't much beyond a few flashes of success the Spurs are likely to find. Now without Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox and Gregg Popovich, wins are hard to come by, which isn't lost on the locker room.
That's why the team cheers as loud as it does when one does come around.
It's also why Barnes can sleep at night, even after a loss. Because for all he does within the bounds of a 48-minute game, he does more outside of it.
That isn't lost on the locker room, either.
"He's been so generous," Johnson said, "not only financially, but (by) being present. It's something that is as impactful as anything he's done on the court. That's something that probably should get more attention.
"Shame on us if it doesn't."
