Ever the Captain, Chris Paul Ushers in San Antonio Spurs' New Reality
AUSTIN, Texas — The San Antonio Spurs found out Thursday morning.
The intimate details of how players were informed that their star teammate, Victor Wembanyama, would be missing the remainder of the regular season, are going to remain private.
"That's for us," said Chris Paul, serving as the Spurs' locker room spokesman.
Wembanyama was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis, a form of blood clot, in his right shoulder. Prior to the All-Star Break, concerns regarding his energy levels were brought to the forefront, prompting further investigation.
The result was his season-ending diagnosis, though the team is optimistic that the second-year star can, and will, make a full recovery prior to the start of the 2025-26 season.
"It's tough more than anything," he added of the news, "for all of us. Knowing how much he means to our team, but more so how much he means to the game and how much he loves to play."
Wembanyama's road ahead is far from easy, but "easy" is seldom a concern.
"Vic is 21," Paul said. "For me, at that age, you can't imagine not playing and missing a game. I think he'll attack recovery as well as you possibly can."
Prior to his diagnosis, Wembanyama was working on a sophomore year campaign much stronger than his rookie season. In 46 appearances, the 7-foot-4 star averaged 24.3 points, 11 rebounds and a league-leading 3.8 blocks per game on 47 percent shooting from the field.
Now out for the year, he'll fall short of the league-mandated 65-game threshold to qualify for any end-of-season awards.
But his impact goes far beyond the qualitative.
"He's one of the best humans I've ever met in this league," Paul said. "More than anything, we just miss him being around."
"You don't get around too many people like that, period," Spurs point guard De'Aaron Fox added. "Especially not at that age ... it definitely speaks a lot about his character."
Thursday morning's shootaround, all things considered, felt normal. Jeremy Sochan, Julian Champagnie and Keldon Johnson were competing in a 3-point drill while Devin Vassell worked from mid range. Across the court, Mitch Johnson took it all in and watched.
As Paul preached several times, they still had a job to do.
"A lot of us are together more than we're with our own families," the veteran said. "We've become a family. You keep things in perspective as far as life and what it means, but when the game comes around, we've got a job to do. That's a time for us to get everything off our mind, actually."
When the game's final buzzer sounds, the haven San Antonio finds on the court won't be there any longer. That's when coping gets harder; listening grows more important. And try as he might, Paul knows the whole Wembanyama leaves behind isn't easily filled.
"Trust me, you can't replace Vic," the point guard said lightheartedly. "I can't stand on a guy's shoulders and block every shot that comes to the rim."
He also can't pick up a clipboard and coach in Gregg Popovich's absence — the other piece of the team that San Antonio has dearly missed for the better part of the season — even if he wanted to.
"It is wild to think of the circumstances and situations we've been through as a team this year," Paul said. "Everybody understands that basketball is what we do, not who we are. Life is so much more important, but for us, we know losing a big part of our team is by committee."
So the Spurs will stick together. Their committee, now with more to play for than before, will take the court against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns in Austin. After that, they'll continue along the Rodeo Road Trip and work to make the postseason push they were always capable of.
A new reality now befalls the Spurs, but internally, their mission is the same.
Ever the captain, Paul is the one leading that charge.
"That’s the plan,” he said of the playoffs. “That is absolutely the plan. That didn’t change. I know Vic. I know Pop. They wouldn't have it any other way."