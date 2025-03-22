Chris Paul Joins LeBron James on Historic NBA List in 76ers-Spurs
SAN ANTONIO — In a game between a team that's already waved the white flag and another with only nine healthy players, milestones are hard to come by.
San Antonio Spurs veteran Chris Paul reached another one Friday night.
Midway through the fourth quarter, the point guard knocked in his sixth 3-pointer of the night, marking his ninth time reaching said mark. He's surpassed it only once, which came against the Denver Nuggets on April 6, 2023, when he was with the Phoenix Suns.
He also became the fifth player in NBA history to record at least five 3s in Year 20 or later, joining LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Vince Carter, and Dirk Nowitzki.
That game, Paul and Co. came out victorious. Friday evening was a little less certain.
A combined 15 players were ruled out between the Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers at Frost Bank Center, including Victor Wembanbyama, De'Aaron Fox, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George.
What was left was Quentin Grimes, who began thriving after being traded from the Dallas Mavericks at the NBA's Trade Deadline, and Paul.
Even with low stakes, Paul kept the same mantra he arrived in San Antonio with.
"I only have one goal ... and that's to win," Paul said during his introductory press conference. "I don't care if it's practice. I don't care if it's a shooting contest. I don't think you should play anything if you're just doing it for s**** and giggles."
Chris Paul certainly wasn't doing the latter.
