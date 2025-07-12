Is Dylan Harper Playing? Spurs Rookie's Final Injury Status Prior to Mavs Game
LAS VEGAS — Mike Noyes got his wish.
After Game 1 of the San Antonio Spurs' Las Vegas Summer League slate, the development coach, spearheading the summer roster, spoke on the idea of Dylan Harper. He didn't let up whether or not he'd play, but he made clear his excitement.
"I hope he plays," the coach said. "He wants to play. We're going to remain optimistic. But long-term thinking prevails. We're not going to assume any risk. If there's any at all, we're going to be a little cautious."
Harper, selected second overall by San Antonio in June, has been nursing a minor groin injury since signing with the Spurs. It kept him on the sidelines for all three of the team's California Classic games in San Francisco and the first at NBA 2K26 Summer League.
The rookie will make his debut Saturday against Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks. He'll be on a team-sanctioned minutes restriction, but is "active."
Harper stands to give San Antonio a strong game controller with defensive prowess. His size makes him hard to slow down, and his ability to score near the rim headlines his skill set.
His teammates are expecting even more than that.
"We're expecting a great point guard," Spurs two-way forward Riley Minix said. "Someone who can make great decisions with the ball, continue to find the open man, but also put pressure on the rim and impact winning."
As Minix put it, the latter is what the Spurs are in Vegas to do.
Tipoff between the San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks is set for 4 p.m. EST at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.