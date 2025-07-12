Inside The Spurs

Spurs Bask in True 'Team Win' After Las Vegas Summer League Opener

The San Antonio Spurs walked away from Game 1 of NBA 2K26 Summer League with a blowout victory, thanks in part to their team-first approach.

Matt Guzman

Jul 10, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Carter Bryant (11) reacts to a play against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first quarter of their game at Thomas & Mack Center.
Jul 10, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Carter Bryant (11) reacts to a play against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first quarter of their game at Thomas & Mack Center. / Candice Ward-Imagn Images
In this story:

LAS VEGAS — With only ten minutes to catch the team bus back to the hotel, San Antonio Spurs Summer League coach Mike Noyes kept it brief.

"Really good team win," he said. "We showed how prepared we were. I was really proud of the style (of basketball) we played."

"That style" of basketball resulted in a 111-70 blowout victory over the Philadelphia 76ers to close out Day 1 of NBA 2K26 Summer League at Thomas & Mack Center. David Jones-Garcia led the way with a 24-point showing, but it was Spurs rookie Carter Bryant who stole the show defensively.

Noyes made clear his lack of scoring was moot.

"Carter played excellent," the coach said. "I don't care how many points he scored. He was worried about the right things."

San Antonio Spurs rookie Carter Bryant (11) jogs down the court after a 3-point shot against the Miami Heat in the Californi
Jul 5, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs rookie Carter Bryant (11) jogs down the court after a 3-point shot against the Miami Heat in the California Classic at Chase Center. / Photo courtesy of the San Antonio Spurs

Bryant logged three blocks after a technicality stripped away his fourth, come-from-behind block in the first half, but made his presence felt, even while out.

"Good s***, boy!" he yelled several times across the floor from the bench.

READ MORE: Harper Wants to Play; Spurs Thinking 'Long-Term'

The Spurs' rookie seldom kept quiet — a trend followed by the entire bench. According to Noyes, it's the standard for his Summer League roster on both ends of the court.

"Communication is huge," he said. "His talk was great, but it wasn't just him. Our bench energy ... everyone was locked in today."

If you asked Bryant before the trip to Las Vegas, he would have told you his 3-pointers were too short. After Game 1, and a talk with Noyes about self criticism, his tune might have changed.

"I'm treating everything as a learning process," Bryant said. "Every game, everything we're doing at shootaround and practice ... we've got to learn from it. Whether good, bad or indifferent."

The Summer Spurs followed that trend, too.

"Our starting lineup really set the tone," Noyes said. "I thought everyone who checked into the game was on the same page."

"It was great basketball," Riley Minix added. "We made simple plays, found the open man and did that all night."

Since San Francisco, San Antonio has preached team basketball, mimicking the style of "Big Team" that's earned it a distinct reputation around the NBA.

Back before Bryant was playing for the Spurs, he watched them.

"You dream so big," he said of his childhood self, "and all of a sudden, you're here. I used to watch this every year."

Getting on the bus back to the hotel, he was living it. And for perhaps the first time since he was drafted, he was able to smile after a subpar shooting performance. He certainly had more to learn. But no matter.

His Spurs had just won by 40.

"He cares so much," Noyes said. "Not about his success, but helping the team. He did that tonight. He was terrific."

Published
Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News