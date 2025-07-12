Spurs Bask in True 'Team Win' After Las Vegas Summer League Opener
LAS VEGAS — With only ten minutes to catch the team bus back to the hotel, San Antonio Spurs Summer League coach Mike Noyes kept it brief.
"Really good team win," he said. "We showed how prepared we were. I was really proud of the style (of basketball) we played."
"That style" of basketball resulted in a 111-70 blowout victory over the Philadelphia 76ers to close out Day 1 of NBA 2K26 Summer League at Thomas & Mack Center. David Jones-Garcia led the way with a 24-point showing, but it was Spurs rookie Carter Bryant who stole the show defensively.
Noyes made clear his lack of scoring was moot.
"Carter played excellent," the coach said. "I don't care how many points he scored. He was worried about the right things."
Bryant logged three blocks after a technicality stripped away his fourth, come-from-behind block in the first half, but made his presence felt, even while out.
"Good s***, boy!" he yelled several times across the floor from the bench.
READ MORE: Harper Wants to Play; Spurs Thinking 'Long-Term'
The Spurs' rookie seldom kept quiet — a trend followed by the entire bench. According to Noyes, it's the standard for his Summer League roster on both ends of the court.
"Communication is huge," he said. "His talk was great, but it wasn't just him. Our bench energy ... everyone was locked in today."
If you asked Bryant before the trip to Las Vegas, he would have told you his 3-pointers were too short. After Game 1, and a talk with Noyes about self criticism, his tune might have changed.
"I'm treating everything as a learning process," Bryant said. "Every game, everything we're doing at shootaround and practice ... we've got to learn from it. Whether good, bad or indifferent."
The Summer Spurs followed that trend, too.
"Our starting lineup really set the tone," Noyes said. "I thought everyone who checked into the game was on the same page."
"It was great basketball," Riley Minix added. "We made simple plays, found the open man and did that all night."
Since San Francisco, San Antonio has preached team basketball, mimicking the style of "Big Team" that's earned it a distinct reputation around the NBA.
Back before Bryant was playing for the Spurs, he watched them.
"You dream so big," he said of his childhood self, "and all of a sudden, you're here. I used to watch this every year."
Getting on the bus back to the hotel, he was living it. And for perhaps the first time since he was drafted, he was able to smile after a subpar shooting performance. He certainly had more to learn. But no matter.
His Spurs had just won by 40.
"He cares so much," Noyes said. "Not about his success, but helping the team. He did that tonight. He was terrific."