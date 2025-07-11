Locked On Spurs: Are Spurs Building Proper Roster Around Victor Wembanyama?
LAS VEGAS — The San Antonio Spurs have plenty to look forward to.
Beyond Victor Wembanyama — still entering Year 3 of his young career — Brian Wright and the team's front office added the No. 2 pick of the 2025 NBA Draft, Dylan Harper, to add to a backcourt already featuring Stephon Castle.
They've also yet to roster De'Aaron Fox for a full season and addressed one of their biggest needs in the first week of free agency by way of Luke Kornet and Kelly Olynyk.
READ MORE: Spurs Trade Wesley, Branham for Kelly Olynyk
That said, the Spurs have a long way to go before they can contend in an ultra-competitive Western Conference. And they know it.
But they're taking steps toward their goal.
"Obviously, Brian and the rest of the group will do the due diligence that they do," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said early in the offseason. "We will partner, discuss things and be on the same page and aligned, as we always are."
That approach helped land Wembanyama some support in the front court with Olynyk as a lob threat and Kornet as an interior defender. It's also the reason the Spurs remain young, yet in the mix of teams ready to climb the playoff ladder.
