With Summer League Looming, Spurs' Riley Minix Still Feels No Pressure
LAS VEGAS — One summer ago, Riley Minix joined the San Antonio Spurs' Summer League squad with hopes of making it out.
His three older brothers knew he would. His mother, Kathy, knew he would. But more importantly, he knew he would. That's what he hoped to prove.
"On every team I've been on, I've always wanted to find my role," Minix said, referring to his two-stop collegiate career.
With the Spurs, that meant doing dirty work; Minix wasn't going to be the one adverse to it. It's what landed him the team's final two-way spot.
"I've taken on a challenge each and every day," he said after signing his first NBA contract. "It's allowed me to be here today. I know who I am. I know what I bring to the table."
Minix also said he had nothing left to prove. Now faced with another summer in the same gym he started in, he's not changing his tune.
"Honestly, I came from playing in a lot smaller of a division in college to now playing here," Minix said prior to the California Classic. "Everything that happens now is a cherry on top. I take it as a blessing."
This offseason, Minix has a qualifying offer from San Antonio to return to the Spurs on another two-way deal. His skill set makes him an asset for a team in dire need of shooting, and while some of those gaps were filled via the 2025 NBA Draft and free agency, the 24-year-old feels he has more to provide.
He isn't the only one who feels that way.
"He looks great," Spurs Summer League coach Mike Noyes said of Minix. "He's put in a lot of time the last six months. He's worked as hard as anyone. He's right on pace."
Minix suffered a torn labrum in January, which sidelined him from a largely successful stint with the Spurs' G League affiliate in Austin under first-year coach Scott King. He played just a handful of times at home.
"He just wants to hoop," Harrison Ingram said, empathizing with his Austin teammate, "I think he'll be back soon. Very soon."
Before he went out, the forward was averaging 19.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists on 52 percent shooting from the field and 41 percent shooting from 3, putting him just under Harrison Barnes and new Spur Kelly Olynyk on the deep range ladder by last year's numbers.
Not once did that leave Minix's mind during recovery.
"It's a tough pill to swallow," he admitted, "but you've got to get right back up. The best players are the best at responding to things that don't go their way."
As Minix worked to get back to the court, he wasn't afforded the opportunity to spend the remainder of his season with Austin. He made a few visits, but recovery kept him in San Antonio.
Seeing the roster come together for Summer League made up for it.
"I missed the guys," Minix said. "It's been fun to see familiar faces and get back to playing basketball ... it was good to be back out there with them."
While Minix sat out for the first two games of the California Classic — San Antonio's annual precursor to Las Vegas — he got some run time in the first half of Game 3 against the Los Angeles Lakers.
In 13 minutes, Minix logged eight points and a pair of rebounds, but missed his only 3-point attempt. Rest assured, it's nothing to do with his shoulder.
"There's no hitches on my shot or nothing," he said. "I'm back to normal."
If anything, it adds motivation for Minix to "win" his next shot — a mindset Noyes got a chance to watch unfold in real time during a game of cornhole in San Antonio. For a pair of competitors, it was just as stressful as basketball.
"I beat him, guys," Minix joked. "He's the ultimate competitor ... I love it."
A four-game slate awaits Minix, Noyes and the rest of the Spurs' Summer League roster in Las Vegas. So far, Minix has learned Carter Bryant's tendencies, among others. Dylan Harper is next on the list when he makes his debut on Saturday night.
But they, too, have begun to learn his.
"Everybody knows that I can shoot it a little bit," Minix said, modestly. "That's a big key of my game ... it's a great role that I can fill."
If that means accepting a new two-way offer to continue developing in Austin, Minix will take it. If it means moving up to the main roster, still down two players, then even better.
"This is a dream come true," Minix said, romanticizing the life of a professional basketball player. "I get to play basketball for a living. Who can complain about that?"
Minix has up to 192 minutes to prove himself to the Spurs for a second straight year, but with a qualifying offer in hand, he's already done enough.
Twenty-four years old, leading a "tight-knit" Summer League squad to Las Vegas? That's about as normal as it gets for Riley Minix.
"I'm blessed to be part of this organization," he said. "I'm glad they want me to be here ... I'm always going to prove myself, but there is no added pressure."