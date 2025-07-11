Inside The Spurs

Dylan Harper 'Wants' to Play; Spurs Are Prioritizing 'Long-Term' Thinking

The San Antonio Spurs have yet to see Dylan Harper in action post-NBA Draft, but while he wants to get on the court, the team is remaining cautiously optimistic about a prospective debut.

Matt Guzman

Jul 10, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) looks on from the bench during the fourth quarter of their game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Thomas & Mack Center.
Jul 10, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) looks on from the bench during the fourth quarter of their game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Thomas & Mack Center. / Candice Ward-Imagn Images
LAS VEGAS — Dylan Harper saw some stars Thursday evening.

While the aftermath of Bronny James' NBA 2K26 Summer League debut against No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg at Thomas & Mack Center spilled into the tunnels, the next wave of spectators entered the arena.

Among them was Oklahoma City Thunder star Jalen Williams, fresh off signing a five-year max extension worth up to $287 million — the third such extension made by the league's defending champions this offseason — and several current Spurs players.

As Devin Vassell talked with Williams, Harper listened. Afterward, he made his way to the bench to watch the same game his teammates were going to. De'Aaron Fox, Jeremy Sochan, Harrison Barnes, Julian Champagnie, Keldon Johnson, Vassell and Victor Wembanyama were in present company.

All of them stayed until the final buzzer.

"It was great for our roster guys to be here," Spurs Summer League coach Mike Noyes said. "That does mean a lot to the guys and to the staff."

As Harper watched, he called out to his teammates on both ends of the floor, appropriately chirping at them as if he were suited up. His enthusiasm, Noyes said, has only increased as the date of his impending debut draws nearer.

"I hope he plays," the coach said. "He wants to play. We're going to remain optimistic. But long-term thinking prevails. We're not going to assume any risk. If there's any at all, we're going to be a little cautious."

San Antonio Spurs first round draft pick Dylan Harper answers questions during press conference at Victory Capital Performanc
Jun 28, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs first round draft pick Dylan Harper answers questions during press conference at Victory Capital Performance Center. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Harper is nursing a "minor" groin injury that kept him sidelined for all three of the Spurs' California Classic games. Its origin is undisclosed, but the team has stood firm on that fact that it won't inhibit his regular season timeline.

"He looks good," Noyes said, careful not to give away any part of the team's plans for Harper's summer debut. "He's on track to be ready for the regular season when we come back in October."

Since he was drafted with the No. 2 overall pick, Harper has expressed his desire to get started in San Antonio. Watching from the bench in street clothes has only further fueled the fire.

"Ready to get things rolling," he said immediately after being drafted.

Saturday against Flagg and the Mavericks could be the day. But even if so, nothing will change about the team's game plan or its expectations.

"The environment changes," Noyes said. "Gym changes, opponent changes ... but our identity is the same. We play that way no matter what."

A 41-point blowout victory over the Philadelphia 76ers led by David Jones-Garcia and Riley Minix is a strong way to set the bar. Harper raises it.

"We're expecting a great point guard," Minix said. "Someone who can make great decisions with the ball, continue to find the open man, but also put pressure on the rim and impact winning."

Concerning the latter: San Antonio doesn't intend to lose in Sin City.

Even if it has to run without Harper until October.

"Win games and win a championship," Minix said before catching the team bus. "That's what we want to do in Vegas."

