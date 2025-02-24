New Report on Mavericks, Spurs Interest in $41 Million Timberwolves Star
The San Antonio Spurs have a long road ahead of them.
After losing Victor Wembanyama to a blood clot in his right shoulder, adjusting to life minus one of the league's top big men is no easy feat, yet it's the reality that now befalls the young team.
If the Spurs' optimism hits, a fresh start for the 2025-26 season awaits Wembanyama, though perhaps the biggest question surrounding the team — even with the 21-year-old back on the floor — is who will back him up.
Bismack Biyombo isn't expected to be a permanent fix for the Spurs' lack of center depth, and Charles Bassey has proven to be seldom available during his time in San Antonio. Both players' games fit the mold the Spurs need, but between injuries and longevity, other options are likely to be considered.
And according to a new report from The Stein Line's Jake Fischer, they were.
"San Antonio and Dallas are in different places than they were when they previously emerged as clubs with (Naz) Reid interest," Fischer wrote of the Spurs' exploratory interest in the Minnesota Timberwolves star. "Both of those teams, sources said, were hoping for Reid to reach the open market in July 2023.
"The Spurs, to be specific, were eyeing the likes of Reid and Brook Lopez at the time as potential floor-stretching centers to pair with Victor Wembanyama."
Whether it was Lopez or Reid, San Antonio wanted some help for Wembanyama, but when no deal materialized, that responsibility fell on since-traded veteran Zach Collins, who ultimately didn't gel with the French superstar after proving promising to close the 2022 season.
"The Spurs' subsequent experimentation with Wembanyama over the past two seasons had led to them largely playing the French phenom at the five himself," Fischer concluded, "before the scary and sad diagnosis last week that Wemby has to be shelved for the remainder of the season."
As Wembanyama looks to make his return next season, he might do so next to new teammates. If not, then San Antonio might have more issues to figure out than it originally intended.
Related Articles
Ever the Captain, Chris Paul Ushers In San Antonio Spurs' New Reality
Post-All-Star Break, Spurs Rookie Stephon Castle Has Fully Arrived