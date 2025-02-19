Kevin Durant Makes Feelings Clear About Victor Wembanyama
AUSTIN, Texas — Back in Texas' state capital to play basketball for the first time since leaving the University of Texas for the NBA, Kevin Durant faced a pool of sharks.
With his homecoming set for Thursday evening, the questions all fit the bill. Durant was asked about his legacy with the Longhorns, and what he expected from the environment. One question piqued his interest more than the others.
What constitutes being the "Face of the NBA?"
"What does that entail?" he asked. "What comes with that? Because it seems like it's more than basketball."
Over the NBA's All-Star Weekend, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards deferred the honor to San Antonio Spurs wunderkind Victor Wembanyama. Meanwhile, much of the discourse opposing that had to do with whether or not a foreign-born player could be the face of professional basketball.
Durant offered his two cents regarding Wembanyama.
"He's on the right path to being one of the greatest we've ever seen," the Suns veteran said. "It's just about going through those experiences in real time and learning from them to get better."
It's still early for him," he added, "his second year. He's yet to be in the playoffs, which is an eye-opening experience for every player, especially (of) his caliber. I don't think anything is missing. I just think he needs to experience more in the NBA."
Whatever Wembanyama's trajectory is, it's likely to be different than many stars who came before him. The same, in theory, goes for Anthony Edwards, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or Luka Dončić.
Does that make any of them the 'Face of the League?'
It doesn't seem like anyone has the clear answer to that.
"I think so many guys have the opportunity to make a huge impact as the 'Face of the League,'" Durant said. "I don't even know, when people say that term, what that truly means. A lot of these guys, regardless of where they come from, are impacting people all around the world."
