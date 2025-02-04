Victor Wembanyama's Alley-Oop Dunk in Spurs-Grizzlies Goes Viral
The San Antonio Spurs left much to be desired in the first half of their matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies Monday evening, down by double digits on the road at FedExForum.
Despite the early deficit, however, there was no shortage of highlight plays from Victor Wembanyama and rookie guard Stephon Castle in transition. Both players found an opening and made a play to generate some positive momentum, and it earned some positive traction on social media.
Via NBA: "CASTLE OFF THE BACKBOARD TO WEMBY"
Before driving the lane for a dunk of his own, Castle tossed a pass off the backboard and let his superstar teammate do the rest. Wembanyama went up and followed through with a two-handed dunk across his body.
And despite popular opinion, it wasn't an attempt for the 21-year-old to show off.
"I don't try to show off," Wembanayama said, referring to plays he makes that typically live on highlight reels. "I just try to find new ways to improve my game... and I'm not scared of the unconventional."
Via Hoop Central: "STEPHON CASTLE ➡️ VICTOR WEMBANYAMA
AREA 51"
As the second half continues, the Spurs will look to make up ground in what they hope will be the first win over Memphis all season. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies will look to keep their undefeated streak alive.
Related Articles
De'Aaron Fox Makes Announcement After Trade to Spurs
NBA Fans React to De'Aaron Fox Trade to San Antonio Spurs
Spurs Coach Reacts to Devastating NBA Star Dejounte Murray Injury