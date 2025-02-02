Inside The Spurs

Spurs Coach Reacts to Devastating NBA Star Dejounte Murray Injury

New Orleans Pelicans star Dejounte Murray will miss the remainder of the regular season with a torn right Achilles

Matt Guzman

New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray (5) reacts as he lays on the floor during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Before news of arguably the biggest trade in modern NBA history broke, San Antonio Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson fielded a question about a former player.

Dejounte Murray, chasing down a rebound in the first quarter of Friday night's contest between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Boston Celtics, went down and immediately grabbed his right ankle.

The point guard was helped to the locker room and later diagnosed with a torn right Achilles tendon — sidelining him for the remainder of the season — as the Pelicans' disastrous continues. When asked about it, Johnson offered his sympathy.

“He’s been in a spot like this before," the coach said, "Injuries are vicious. He, like many others, will come back stronger and work through it. That’s why not many people can do what these guys do.”

Since being traded away from San Antonio in 2022, Murray has suited up for the Atlanta Hawks and Pelicans, averaging a shade over 20 points and six assists per game in 183 appearances. He made the All-Star game during his final season with the Spurs but hasn't been back since.

Still, for a New Orleans team in serious need of positive momentum, losing him was the last thing it had hoped for.

“It sucks, bro,” Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado said. “That’s my dawg ... I can’t really explain it. It’s something that I knew wasn’t looking good.

"He loves this game and I know how much he loves it. It’s unfortunate."

Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

