Spurs Coach Reacts to Devastating NBA Star Dejounte Murray Injury
Before news of arguably the biggest trade in modern NBA history broke, San Antonio Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson fielded a question about a former player.
Dejounte Murray, chasing down a rebound in the first quarter of Friday night's contest between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Boston Celtics, went down and immediately grabbed his right ankle.
The point guard was helped to the locker room and later diagnosed with a torn right Achilles tendon — sidelining him for the remainder of the season — as the Pelicans' disastrous continues. When asked about it, Johnson offered his sympathy.
“He’s been in a spot like this before," the coach said, "Injuries are vicious. He, like many others, will come back stronger and work through it. That’s why not many people can do what these guys do.”
Since being traded away from San Antonio in 2022, Murray has suited up for the Atlanta Hawks and Pelicans, averaging a shade over 20 points and six assists per game in 183 appearances. He made the All-Star game during his final season with the Spurs but hasn't been back since.
Still, for a New Orleans team in serious need of positive momentum, losing him was the last thing it had hoped for.
“It sucks, bro,” Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado said. “That’s my dawg ... I can’t really explain it. It’s something that I knew wasn’t looking good.
"He loves this game and I know how much he loves it. It’s unfortunate."
Related Articles
Sacramento is Selling; Are Spurs Buying? Behind the De'Aaron Fox Saga
Bam Adebayo's Game-Winning Buzzer-Beater in Spurs-Heat Goes Viral
Giannis Antetokounmpo Breaks Silence on Confrontation in Bucks-Spurs