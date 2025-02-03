De'Aaron Fox Makes Announcement After Trade to San Antonio Spurs
NBA fans were left shocked on Saturday night, as news broke on a blockbuster trade to send Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in a three-team deal that landed Anthony Davis in Dallas. Perhaps one of the biggest trades in North American sports history, it wasn't long before another significant deal was struck.
Less than 24 hours after the Doncic-Davis deal, the San Antonio Spurs made a deal to acquire their point guard of the future in Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox. A one-time All-NBA and All-Star selection, Fox is set to form a duo with San Antonio's Victor Wembayama for years to come. However, Fox spent the first seven and a half years of his career with the Kings, leaving fans with a parting message.
"Sacramento I can't quite find the words to express want I want to say, but thank you," Fox wrote to his social media accounts. "Coming in as a 19-year-old kid and leaving as 27-year-old man, I'm grateful got to spend the beginning of my young adulthood here."
While Fox spent seven full seasons with the team, it only resulted in one playoff appearance which did snap a 16-consecutive season streak of not making the playoffs.
"The love for the city is unmatched. To the fans - y'all deserve the best. I wanted to end my career here and never expected it would end this way, but I'll always be grateful for your support. Thank you for the love you've showed me and my family. Sacramento will always hold a special place in my heart. - Fox"
Now joining San Antonio, Fox will have the chance to learn under Chris Paul's guidance. Since leaving the Los Angeles Clippers, Paul has helped Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Devin Booker develop their games. Given the trade has yet to be finalized, Fox will not make his debut for the Spurs in their Monday night contest against the Memphis Grizzlies.
