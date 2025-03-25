Inside The Spurs

Victor Wembanyama's Official Injury Status for Spurs-Pistons

The San Antonio Spurs have listed Victor Wembanyama on the injury report against the Detroit Pistons

Matt Guzman

Mar 7, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) looks on from the bench during the fourth quarter of the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.
Mar 7, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) looks on from the bench during the fourth quarter of the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. / Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
SAN ANTONIO — Last time out, the San Antonio Spurs couldn't handle the fast-paced, fast-rising Detroit Pistons at their makeshift home arena in Austin, Texas.

Tuesday night will be equally as difficult. Victor Wembanyama, who's been sidelined since Feb. 20 with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder, is once again listed as OUT, and while the Spurs have adjusted to life without him, it hasn't been any easier for them facing sizable opponents.

"Trust me, you can't replace Vic," Chris Paul said when the news was announced. "I can't stand on a guy's shoulders and block every shot that comes to the rim."

On the season, Wembanyama averaged 24.3 points, 11 rebounds,t and a league-leading 3.8 blocks per game on 47 percent shooting from the field. He was on pace for the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year, a spot on 1-of-3 All-NBA squads, and potentially the league's Most Improved Player of the Year Award, but now falls short of the newly required 65-game threshold.

The Pistons, on the other hand, could be without their star. Cade Cunningham was a late scratch in their last game with a left calf contusion, and is listed as QUESTIONABLE.

If he does end up playing, the Spurs will certainly have their work cut out for them. Then again, that isn't anything new for them.

Matt Guzman
