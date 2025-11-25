Suns Coach Reacts to Humbling Loss vs Rockets

PHOENIX -- It had to happen eventually.

The Phoenix Suns played one of their least-memorable games of the season in last night's 114-92 loss to the Houston Rockets, failing to overcome injuries and a sloppy start to stop a three-game winning streak.

Phoenix's 92 points was a season-low after shooting just 35% from three. Turnovers again reared its ugly head with 21 on the night.

The Suns were on the second night of a back-to-back after previously defeating the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, though Jordan Ott wasn't looking to make excuses.

Suns Coach Reacts to Rockets Loss

“They are super physical, we are a physical team too. Back-to-backs are tough in general, but it doesn't matter in the standings, on the scoreboard or the record. It doesn't matter," Ott said post-game.

"Ideally it is a different team and we don't have to play them on a back-to-back. That is what it is, we knew it. We knew when the schedule came out and they played great.”

Even without the likes of Kevin Durant and other key players, Houston was able to get the job done on a night where they led as much as 23, forcing the Suns to empty the bench with a few minutes remaining on the clock.

That was thanks to a strong defensive effort from Houston.

"11 assists is not a great number. When you look down at that number and then look to the side and see 20 turnovers, just wasn't a great night there in those areas," Ott continued.

"Some of it was them, some of it was us. Just could never really get to it, just kind of clunking through it and clunking through it. I thought we had a couple moments where it was like okay, just get over the hump. We just never could."

This might not be their "worst" loss of the year, though it was undoubtedly their toughest offensive outing of the season.

Defensively, there was only so much the Suns were able to do - even against an undermanned Rockets squad.

"I think overall it was pretty good, and the transition piece in the fourth, it felt like it bothered us," Ott said on Phoenix's defensive performance.

"(Amen) Thompson was amazing. His ability to get into the paint at will is one-of-one in the league. They basically run him at point guard. A lot of times they have two playmakers out there with (Amen) Thompson and (Alperen) Sengun.

"We tried some different things with Sengun in the post there at times. The pass to Steven Adams in the fourth quarter was incredible. We keep trying things, I think they hurt us to be honest in the half-court and transition at times.

"I think we did a pretty decent job on the glass. They are such a great offensive rebounding team, so it looks like we did a pretty good job but we will take a look.”

The Suns pack their bags for a Wednesday night road trip to face the Sacramento Kings.

Latest Phoenix Suns News