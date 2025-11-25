Suns' Win Streak Snapped by Rockets After Sloppy Showing

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns fell to 11-7 on the season and had their three-game win streak snapped with a 114-92 loss to the Houston Rockets (11-4) Monday night at Mortgage Matchup Center.

Kevin Durant did not make his return to Phoenix after being traded to Houston this summer due to personal reasons, while Jalen Green (right hamstring strain) remained sidelined for Phoenix against his former team.

Dillon Brooks, the other former Rockets player acquired by the Suns in the trade, looked extra motivated against his former team, finishing with a game-high 29 points, three rebounds and two steals.

Down three starters due to injury and on the second night of a back-to-back, the Suns couldn't find much offense elsewhere and their 92 points were a season low.

Phoenix had only 11 assists as a team to 20 turnovers and shot 33-for-79 (41.3%) from the floor.

Amen Thompson recorded 28 points, eight assists and seven rebounds to lead the Rockets.

Injuries

There were several other players out for both teams in addition to Durant and Green.

Phoenix was missing Grayson Allen (right quad contusion), Mark Williams (right knee injury management) and Ryan Dunn (right wrist sprain).

Tari Eason (right oblique strain), Dorian Finney-Smith (left ankle surgery), Jae'Sean Tate (personal) and Fred VanVleet (right knee ACL repair) were all out for the Rockets.

First Quarter

Brooks brought energy right away for the Suns with a steal against Thompson on Phoenix's first defensive possession.

Overall, it was a back-and-forth game during the first quarter, despite the Suns going 4-for-16 from 3 in the period and Brooks shooting 1-for-6 from the floor, until the Rockets made two straight 3-pointers to close the quarter and took a 30-23 advantage into the second period.

Devin Booker, who finished the game with 18 points and five assists, led the Suns with nine points in the first, while Aaron Holiday had nine points off the bench for Houston.

Second Quarter

Rasheer Fleming checked in for the Suns to start the second quarter for his second stint of real minutes this season in his first game back from an ankle sprain.

The Suns' bench could not replicate the success they have had recently with Booker on the bench, and Houston went up double digits early in the second period.

Brooks gave Phoenix some life with a personal 7-0 run that included some words to the Houston bench immediately after checking in to cut the Rockets lead to 41-37 with under six minutes remaining in the half.

Houston responded to this spurt with a 12-2 run of its own to extend its lead to 52-39 with 3:10 to go.

At the end of the half, the Rockets were up 59-50 as Phoenix only had seven assists as a team and turned the ball over 11 times leading to 18 Houston points.

Brooks and Collin Gillespie both had 13 points for the Suns in the half.

Third Quarter

The Rockets did not slow down to start the second half going up 15 early in the third quarter.

Brooks tried to will the Suns back into it with nine of their first 16 points in the third before he picked up his fifth foul with 4:13 to go and Houston up 76-66.

After Brooks went to the bench, the Suns put together a 7-2 run to cut Houston's lead to 78-73 with 2:22 left.

After some more sloppy play by Phoenix to close the period, Houston led 84-75 going into the fourth quarter behind 17 points from Thompson and 16 from Alperen Sengun.

Fourth Quarter

Gillepsie cashed in a 3-pointer to open the fourth, but the Rockets then went on an 8-0 run to take a 92-78 lead with 9:27 to go.

Houston never looked back after this and led by as many as 23 in the final quarter en route to the 114-92 victory.

The Suns subbed out their starters with 3:08 left in the game to wave the white flag.

What's Next

The Suns hit the road for their next game on Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings (4-13).

