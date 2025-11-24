Devin Booker Reacts to Kevin Durant’s Absence Tonight

PHOENIX -- The highly anticipated return of Kevin Durant to Phoenix won't happen as scheduled tonight, as the former Suns star is out due to personal reasons.

The Houston Rockets - who have quite the injury report - will also miss Durant in their Wednesday battle at Golden State, where Durant also previously played.

It's unfortunate, and for a player such as Durant who truly seems to love the game more than anything else, Suns guard Devin Booker shared some kind words ahead of tonight:

Devin Booker Reacts to Kevin Durant's Unexpected Absence

“I hope everything is OK with his family first, but yeah, I would love a matchup with him,” Booker said on missing Durant at Mortgage Matchup Center (h/t Duane Rankin).

The Suns will play in Houston on Dec. 5 and Jan. 5 before hosting the Rockets later in the season on April 7.

Durant spent 2.5 seasons in Phoenix before being traded this past summer to Houston, which netted the Suns assets such as Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and No. 10 pick Khaman Maluach.

Phoenix, after shedding Durant and co-star Bradley Beal, has shocked the NBA world in their 11-6 start to the 2025-26 season.

Suns Regret Not Making Good on Championship Potential

"It was tough not getting where we wanted to with Kevin (Durant and Bradley Beal), two guys I have high respect for and always will," Booker said before the start of the season.

“It wasn’t as connected as we wanted it to be. I don’t think anybody had problems with each other off the court. We simply weren’t connected enough. It’ll always be a disappointment to me to not do what we all sought out to do."

Houston, expectedly, is having a strong start to the year sitting at 10-4.

Durant has played a hand in ensuring the Rockets got out of the gates on the right foot, averaging 24.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per night.

Booker has been a top proponent of the Suns' hot start even in spite of his recent shooting struggles and will surely be a key piece to another Phoenix win tonight, which would be their ninth in their last ten outings.

While the matchup wouldn't likely get ugly or personal, it no doubt would be a popcorn-worthy event to see the competitive sides in Booker/Durant collide at Mortgage Matchup Center tonight.

