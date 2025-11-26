Who: Phoenix Suns at Sacramento Kings

What: NBA Regular Season Action

When: Wednesday, Nov. 26 at 8:00 PM MST

Where: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Spread: Suns -4.5

The Phoenix Suns hope to rebound from a tough loss when they pack their bags and hit the road to face the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.

Phoenix, 11-7, enters tonight having won their last eight-of-ten - though they were easily handled by the Houston Rockets on Monday.

The Kings (5-13) got off to a rough start, though they've strung together back-to-back wins over some of the West's top teams in the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Suns are down the likes of Jalen Green, Grayson Allen and Ryan Dunn on the injury report while Sacramento won't have Domantas Sabonis tonight.

As such, Phoenix is considered to be favorites tonight, as ESPN's analytics have them at 56% odds to win.

Phoenix Suns Have to Win The Math Game

The Suns shoot 39.8 three-pointers per game, which ranks tenth. Meanwhile, Sacramento shoots the second-least attempts from deep at 31 attempts per night.

Simply put, Phoenix has to win the math game against Sacramento.

That's been a massive emphasis under first-year coach Jordan Ott, who has done a strong job of shifting Phoenix's mentality.

“I think the analytics boom was shot quality and efficiency of shots, [but] they left out a lot of times (that) you can’t be in the negative in the possession game every night,” Ott said.

“(You’re) basically in the hole to start the game. To the increase of offensive rebounding, to the increase of defensive pressure, some of that goes hand-in-hand with people talking about the possession game more.”

A matchup the Kings could take advantage of resides within the turnover battle, as that's Phoenix's biggest drawback to start the 2025-26 season.

Sacramento is seventh in the NBA in turnovers per game at 14.2 while the Suns are bottom five at 16.6.

Phoenix had 21 turnovers in their loss to Houston on Monday.

"When you look down at that number and then look to the side and see 20 turnovers, just wasn't a great night there in those areas," Ott said after the game.

"Some of it was them, some of it was us. Just could never really get to it, just kind of clunking through it and clunking through it. I thought we had a couple moments where it was like okay, just get over the hump. We just never could."

The Suns should undoubtedly win tonight.

