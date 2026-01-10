Suns Give Latest Update on Jalen Green

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are finding success on the court without star guard Jalen Green, which prompts even more excitement for what head coach Jordan Ott's crew will look like when Green makes his way back into the starting lineup.

Green has played just five quarters of Phoenix's season thanks to a hamstring issue that initially began in training camp. He re-injured his hamstring on the Suns' preseason trip to China and then suffered another setback earlier in the regular season.

There was some hope Green would return shortly after Christmas, but the Suns are taking their time with Green's tricky hamstring injury. With a 23-15 record, they're not in a position to rush their star guard back.

Ott, speaking ahead of Phoenix's win over the New York Knicks, was asked about Green:

"You're going to feel some general soreness just by getting out there on the court and that's normal. That's not abnormal. That's not specific to the injury. He's got to keep going," Ott said of Green (h/t Duane Rankin).

"He's going to have to fight through some that overall just soreness of back on the court. Now he's getting bodies. The beating and banging with the bodies and know we're right there. Got to get across the finish line."

There's been plenty of discussion in Phoenix on Green's spot within the lineup/rotation, as Collin Gillespie has stepped up admirably in Green's absence.

Ott believes Green is a core starter for this team upon full health but declined to get into minutes restriction talks at this stage of his recovery.

"We're so far away from that. He's been out for multiple months. There's obviously going to be some type of target range or number that we try to get him to. He'll definitely be in the starting lineup as soon as he gets back and ready to go," said Ott.

"We got to see exactly what that target number is. We want him healthy. This is a young guy coming to a new situation full of talent, full of youthful energy. We need his speed, his ability to attack off the dribble. We need him, but we need him healthy."

In the only complete game he's played this season, Green scored 29 points in 23 minutes with three rebounds, three assists and two steals.

The Suns will host the Washington Wizards on Sunday before packing their bags for a six-game road trip on the other side of the country.

