Suns Rule 3 Key Players Out vs Kings

The Phoenix Suns have unveiled their injury report ahead of Wednesday night's clash against the Sacramento Kings.

Jalen Green still remains out for Phoenix due to his hamstring strain while Grayson Allen (quad) and Ryan Dunn (wrist) will also miss the matchup.

The Kings will be without Domantas Sabonis - who suffered a partial meniscus tear in his left knee. He's expected to miss the next few weeks.

Green has played just one regular season game while suffering multiple setbacks in his recovery of a hamstring injury that's hampered him since training camp.

Allen, meanwhile, suffered a quad contusion against the Indiana Pacers and will have now missed six games due to the injury. The Suns mantain it isn't serious and swelling is a key factor in the top three-point shooter's absence.

Dunn sprained his right wrist and will miss what's now a third straight game due to the injury. He's been a key defensive anchor for Phoenix.

“I don’t even know what I did to be honest,” Green told reporters when discussing his hamstring re-aggravation (h/t Duane Rankin). “It was a freak accident. I really didn’t do anything too explosive. I just took a step and kind of passed it out so when my leg was out, it extended me. I don’t know. I just felt a pop.”

The Suns are hoping to rebound off a loss to the Houston Rockets last night that stopped a three-game winning streak. Phoenix is now 11-7 on the season.

"That is something that is in that locker room, those guys can probably describe it better than I can. It is just a tough, do whatever it takes, no quit, physical that is led by our leaders," Suns coach Jordan Ott said on the team's mentality.

"It does not matter what excuse you could make, it is overcoming those from the preseason, guys being in and out. Whatever it takes each and every night to go out and play as hard as you possibly can. Those guys can probably do a better job of actually defining what ‘dog’ is. In our mind it is just going out and playing as hard as you can.”

The Kings are just 5-13 on the year but are fresh off consecutive wins against Western Conference powers in Denver and Minnesota riding into Wednesday night.

Opening tip is slated for just past 8:00 PM MST.

Latest Phoenix Suns News