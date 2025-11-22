Suns Reveal Starting Lineup vs Timberwolves

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns move into tonight's matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves with this starting lineup:

Devin Booker

Ryan Dunn

Dillon Brooks

Royce O'Neale

Mark Williams

The Suns are 9-6 moving into tonight having won their last eight-of-ten, and so too has Minnesota. The Timberwolves (No. 6 seed) are one spot ahead in the Western Conference playoff picture.

Phoenix is without Grayson Allen, Jalen Green and Rasheer Fleming tonight due to injury.

For the Timberwolves, Jaden McDaniels was questionable but was upgraded to available ahead of action tonight.

Booker is the only Suns player to have played and started in every game this season. His 27.8 points per night ranks 11th in the league while his 6.9 assists is 14th.

Brooks recently compiled his first back-to-back 30-point performances before his 12 points in Phoenix's win over the Portland Trail Blazers earlier this week.

The second-year Dunn has been a flexible piece for Ott in and out of the starting lineup this season. He's started ten games and just recently had five steals against Portland.

O'Neale continues to be one of Phoenix's top three-point marksman, hitting shots beyond the arc at a 42.5% rate. He's also added at least five rebounds in the last five-of-six games.

Williams has been a strong asset this season, as the Suns have done a good job of keeping the big man healthy and available. He's averaged 11.7 points/8.2 rebounds in 13 games played.

Can Suns Continue Winning Ways?

"Everyone seems to be picking up full court around the league. If they're going to do that, we'll just raise our screen and if we have an advantage, we'll just play out of our concepts," Suns coach Jordan Ott said of Minnesota tonight.

The Suns enter tonight top five in major categories such as three-pointers made and steals per night - though the challenge of Anthony Edwards will be notable in keeping up on both ends of the floor.

"We want to force turnovers. It starts by being up at the level. That is going to be a big one tonight, because if you let Anthony Edwards get downhill, into anyone's chest, into the paint, that's really, a big challenge for us tonight," Ott continued.

"Once he gets in the paint, not only can he finish, he gets the free throw line. But we're going to ask our bigs to be up. Be up and be aggressive."

Opening tip tonight is slated for just past 7:00 PM MST at Mortgage Matchup Center.

