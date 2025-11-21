Why the Suns’ ‘Biggest Regret’ Actually is a Smart Move

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns hit the reset button this summer, deciding to part ways with their head coach, general manager and multiple stars off the roster after they pushed their chips all-in and flopped.

It is what it is, though the Suns' newest gamble of investing a mix of youth and different role players around Devin Booker has paid off so far.

Their rookie class has yet to make a true impact in Phoenix's 9-6 start, which has mostly been a direct product of the Suns' veterans outperforming expectations and keeping the Suns more than competitive through the beginning stages of the season.

Still, faces from their draft class in Khaman Maluach, Rasheer Fleming and Koby Brea have occupied seats at Mortgage Matchup Center while failing to make headlines in G League play.

Bleacher Report says Phoenix's biggest regret is trading up in the second round twice for Fleming and Brea:

Bleacher Report Reveals Suns' Biggest Regret

Oct 14, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Rasheer Fleming (20) against the Los Angeles Lakers during an NBA preseason game at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Zach Buckley: "Despite some remaining skepticism about the Suns' decision not to add a point guard, it's hard to cite that as a regret when do-it-all Devin Booker has this offense downright humming. He's playing at an All-NBA level again, and Phoenix is holding down the No. 9 spot in offensive efficiency as a direct result.

"If there are any regrets in the desert, though, you wonder whether the Suns might be rethinking some of their draft moves. It's too early to sound any major alarms about No. 9 pick Khaman Maluach, since he's a project pick buried behind two established pros (Mark Williams and Nick Richards).

"How is Phoenix feeling about trading up for both Rasheer Fleming and Koby Brea, though? The pair arrived with a combined eight college seasons under their belts, so they should have been more of the plug-and-play variety.

"Neither has locked down a rotation role yet, though, which makes you wonder why the Suns felt the need to climb up to get them."

Why Suns Don't Regret Those Moves

Oct 14, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Koby Brea (14) against the Los Angeles Lakers during an NBA preseason game at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Simply put, the Suns were - correctly - trying to think long-term when it came to their draft picks.

Drafting talent in the second-round and expecting immediate production is a massive recipe for failure. While talent surely slips through the cracks, there's a reason why so many players in the back half of the draft struggle to make an impact at all, let alone immediately.

Teams don't draft for results one month or year into their careers, they draft for celings of what said players could be.

For Fleming, a highly coveted prospect that many teams had first-round grades on (per reports), his athletic profile and length were two major building blocks.

Meanwhile, Brea was one of college basketball's top three-point shooters in recent memory.

Both had shortcomings, hence why they weren't first-round picks.

However the Suns got two considerably high-floor talents, and those aren't bad lottery tickets to take after the first round, regardless of moving up or staying put.

Their pathways are very much still to be determined, though Phoenix should regret absolutely nothing.

Latest Phoenix Suns News