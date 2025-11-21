Top 3 Expert-Backed Bets for Suns vs Timberwolves

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns play host to the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight for NBA Cup action at Mortgage Matchup Center.

Both teams are playing winning basketball at the moment, and tonight's tilt sets up to be one of the more enticing games on the Friday night slate.

What should NBA bettors take between the two sides?

Three of the best bets we could find across the web:

Julius Randle OVER 37.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists

Ryan Gilbert, SI: "Minnesota Timberwolves power forward Julius Randle is leading the way this season. His 25 points per game are just shy of Anthony Edward’s 25.2 on the season, and he’s putting up 7.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game to boot. That’s 38.8 PRA on average, and he’s fairly consistently going over the 40 mark this season.

"Randle has at least 40 PRA in four of his last five, nine of his last 11, and 11 of his last 14 games this season.

"The power forward went over this mark in three of four meetings against the Suns last season, and should continue his strong start on Friday night."

Spread: Suns +4.5

Matt Moore, Action Network: "The Wolves are the 2nd-best road offense in the league, but the Suns are the 4th-best home defense.

"The Suns have the wing defenders to throw at Anthony Edwards.

"Phoenix doesn't have good matchups for Julius Randle, who should eat in isolation, but the Suns do have centers to battle with Gobert and Naz Reid. Let's take the points with Phoenix tonight."

Dillon Brooks OVER 17.5 Points

Zach Thompson, DraftKings: "With Jalen Green (hamstring) and Grayson Allen (quadriceps) out, Brooks has had to step into a more active role in the offense. He is averaging an impressive 20.9 points per game through his nine games this season on 45.9% shooting from the field and a 28.4% usage rate, second on the team behind only Devin Booker.

"Brooks only had 12 points on Tuesday against the Trail Blazers, but he had scored at least 18 points in each of his previous four games, including a pair of 30-point outbursts against the Pacers and Hawks at home. Since he’s been so good at home, you can even use Brooks’ points as a ladder, being aggressive with 20+ points at +134 and 30+ points at a juicy +940. At home, he’s averaging 26.5 points per game.

"Taking the over on this prop is a good spot to start my player prop bets given how consistent Brooks has been at scoring at least 18 points this season. He has gone over this prop in six of his nine games overall (67%), including all four of his games at home."

