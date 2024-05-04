Stiles Points: OKC Thunder-Dallas Mavericks Series To Set Off NBA Rivalry
A river, a straight shot down I-35 and rooted history are all that separates the Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks. It is also all that stands in the way of the next great NBA Rivalry brewing in the Southwest.
Okies and Texans hating each other is a tale as old as time, song as old as rhyme. The two (and too) prideful neighboring states bicker like an old married couple that just won't sign the divorce papers despite their supposed disdain for one another.
As Cowboys come to blows over who grows the best crops, there is another layer to this sleeping giant of a rivalry ready to awaken and explode.
This is a hate-filled affair that transcends the United States with superstars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic battling for the Most Valuable Player Award this season with Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.
No matter who you back in that race, the opinions are strong, loud and personal. The perfect storm for feuding foes.
One of the only knocks on the Modern NBA is the absence of hate, but that is all about to change with one second-round series.
The Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder will spark the next great NBA Rivalry. From the star power, projected longevity of success, geography and pent-up turmoil, this has all the makings of a show-stopping playoff series that launchpads this matchup into being a marquee fixture of the NBA slate.
With the Doncic versus Gilgeous-Alexander aspect, Red River Rivalry roots and four wins separating a return to the Western Conference Finals with an NBA Championship chance on the line, make no mistake of how much emotion will be involved.
There is no better pastime for either party than disrespecting their bordering state, each swearing to anyone who will listen that their home is the proverbial older brother - despite being born a minute earlier than their nearly conjoined twin.
The only thing halting this Red River Rivalry renaissance on the hardwood to this point as been timing. While many Oklahoman's started out as Mavericks fans before the Thunder landed in Bricktown, the two franchises have never aligned like they do now.
When the Thunder and Mavericks battled in the postseason previously the novelty of professional sports was still beaming through Oklahoma City fans and quickly the extremely likable Dirk Nowitzki got old and faded to the background.
Now, each rising star is bursting onto the scene at the same time, waiting to officially take over the league. Unlike Nowitzki, Doncic has the power to wear on opposing fans with his antics to foster animosity.
As fans shuffle up and down the highway for this series, and globally go to virtual war on social media for their star, the emotion is bound to pour onto the court where neither time shies away from wearing their heart on their sleeves.
This has all the makings of a bad-blooded bash and could be the Round 2 headliner for the NBA.
Stiles Points
- The NBA announced the complete seven-game schedule for the OKC Thunder's second-round matchup with the Dallas Mavericks.
- Mark Daigneault mentioned at practice on Friday the timing of his pairing with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is not accidental.
- Jalen Williams praised Chet Holmgren's defense this week, an area that has to be huge in Round 2 against the lethal Mavericks.
- Maxi Kleber sustained a shoulder injury in Game 6 for the Dallas Mavericks which certainly did not look good. Despite not staying in a Holiday Inn Express last night, playing Doctor forecasts Kleber to miss significant time in this series. That would be a huge blow to Jason Kidd's rotation.
Song of the Day: Red River Valley by Woodie Guthrie.
