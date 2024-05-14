OKC Thunder Steal Game 4 On the Road, Knot Up Series 2-2 Against Dallas Mavericks
There are no style points in the NBA postseason. all that matters is that you win the game in front of you. That is why stealing games oftentimes swings a series, as the Oklahoma City Thunder did on Monday marching into the American Airlines Center to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.
After being outplayed for much of the night, clanking shots, lacking intensity and at times being out worked, the Thunder came away with a surprising victory. One no one thought they would get as the Mavericks were able to swell a 14-point lead on the back of bad Thunder offense and Dallas role players hitting shots.
It becomes incredibly tough to play ketchup against this Mavericks squad who roster two of the most difficult shotmakers in the NBA that ended up having silent games on Monday.
When Kenrich Williams was issued a double-technical foul and Lu Dort barked back at the officials for a phantom foul against him, the series shifted. It felt like an awakening for this young Thunder team finally grasping what is at stake in these games.
The intensity was felt the rest of the way as a Jalen Williams and-one was met with a fist pump toward the bench and an electric scream that put the exclamation point on a final frame run that ended up earning Oklahoma City the win.
However, none of it is possible without the spectacular game from superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander chipping in 34 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and as many blocks in 42 minutes of action.
Gilgeous-Alexander hit tough shot after tough shot while using the overzealous Mavericks paint defense to his advantage for spray outs to perimeter shooters who finally cashed their checks.
Oklahoma City did their job on this road trip despite the path to get there. Knotting up the series and swinging homecourt advantage back to the Thunder who now play a best-of-3 series against the Mavericks with the chance for two at home.
Up next, the Thunder will take on the Mavericks in a pivotal Game 5 against the Mavericks inside the Paycom Center on Wednesday, May 15 at 8:30 CT and broadcast on TNT.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitterto stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the teambehind the coverage.