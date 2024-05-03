Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Mark Daigneault Pairing 'Not Accidental'
Sam Presti set out with a plan after Damian Lillard sank a 37-footer at the buzzer to send the Oklahoma City Thunder home back in 2019.
That plan has come together faster than anyone expected and has been nearly picture-perfect. During the fastest rebuild we have seen - some intricate details might have been missed externally that were pivotal to the internal growth of this team.
Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and coach Mark Daigneault have been together since the beginning in Bricktown. When Gilgeous-Alexander landed from LaLa Land, Daigneault was on Billy Donovan's staff as an assistant.
Following the Thunder's surprise 2019-20 campaign that landed them in the NBA Playoffs despite their lowly preseason projection, Daigneault assumed the role of head coach while Gilgeous-Alexander was casted as a leading man for the first time.
This was by design and the duo was able to take advantage of Presti's transparency to cultivate one of the best coach-star player relationship in the NBA.
“That’s not accidental. I think that’s some of the wisdom that Sam’s done with this second time around. He was very transparent at that time with that the plan was… It gave everybody the same starting point," Daigneault said following Friday's practice.
Gilgeous-Alexander discussed his relationship with Daigneault following the Thunder's Game 4 win in New Orleans where he shared the same sentiment.
“He started coaching the year my role changed as a player. To see his growth from that beginning to where it is now is amazing,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I’ve never really had a relationship with a coach on this professional level like I have with him."
That relationship Gilgeous-Alexander has formed with Daigneault has made the stars' life easier to perform on the hardwood.
“It just makes it easy to play. I think I can say that for the guys across the whole team. He’s so easy to play for because he’s humble, he doesn’t love taking credit, he doesn’t take care about himself, he’s selfless. When he messes up he owns it." Gilgeous-Alexander said.
Not only is the Thunder sideline pacer that way internally, but externally he is quick to deflect credit and assume blame with the media.
“Because he’s that way, he can get on us. He can hold us accountable because he holds himself accountable. It’s just rare to see at this level. We don’t take him for granted, I don’t take him for granted. Deserved Coach of the Year for sure.” Gilgeous-Alexander continued.
The bond between the franchise player and head coach is a necessary and delicate one. The Oklahoma City Thunder organization has got this pairing right by all accounts.
