Jalen Williams Explains How Chet Holmgren Is Perfect Compliment To Thunder Defense
On Thursday, the Oklahoma City Thunder returned to the practice court to sharpen their skills and knock off some rust following their first-round series sweep of the New Orleans Pelicans.
The Thunder will see a seven day layoff before Game 1 of the Western Conference Semi-Finals, a similar delay before their regular season finale and postseason opener against the Pelicans a week ago.
At practice on Thursday, the media was allowed to talk with Aaron Wiggins, Jalen Williams and Mark Daigneault following their on-court work.
Williams jogged over to his scrum with a pep in his step at his final spot before getting his hair done after practice. Gracious with his time, the Santa Clara product was asked about Chet Holmgren.
It is no secret that Holmgren has been a key cog of the Thunder's top-five defense. His rim protection strikes fear into foes, deters drivers and his mobility allows him to switch or close out to perimeter threats.
The hardest thing to do with Holmgren on the floor is put him in a compromised position defensively. Not only does he have natural instincts but should you beat him off the dribble he has the length to make up for the error.
His former 2022 Lottery Pick put it best, Holmgren is the missing piece to Oklahoma City's defensive success.
"[Chet Holmgren] covers up a lot at the rim. That was the one thing we were missing last year. When you have somebody that has good defensive instincts like him, he is also bought into what we are trying to do defensively, and he is really smart, knows when to rotate and can go out there and play guards," Williams said "the biggest thing is the rim-protection, defensive rebounding is another one...just stuff you can't really teach."
Holmgren certainly flustered the Pelicans flock in the first round and helped the Thunder pull off a sweep.
Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder will await the winner of the Dallas Mavericks-Los Angeles Clippers first-round series. The series will begin on Tuesday, May 6 at 8:30 PM CT on TNT inside the Paycom Center.
