OKC Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Game Preview, Betting Odds, Keys to Game
The Oklahoma City Thunder swept the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs back in April. These two teams look vastly different now.
Not only did the Thunder ship No. 6 overall pick Josh Giddey to Chicago, but also due to injuries. The Thunder are without their entire center rotation and the New Orleans Pelicans turn in an injury report longer than a CVS receipt.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 14.5-point favorites against the New Orleans Pelicans, and the total over/under is 221.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder have to overwhelmed the far less talented Pelicans right out of the gate. Creating turnovers and capitalizing in the fast break to get the crowd involved and deject the depleted Pelicans.
Along with that, a hot shooting night goes a long way in the Thunder dominating this game and setting the tone early.
Lu Dort made headlines by absolutely shutting down Brandon Ingram in the postseason a year ago. Outwardly flustering the New Orleans forward and seeing many possessions where Ingram was completely taken away. in this game, Ingram has no one to defer to, which could allow the Thunder to blow out the Pelicans.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (9-2) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (3-8)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Isaiah Hartenstein (Hand) OUT
- Jaylin Williams (Hamstring) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Alex Ducas (Two-way) OUT
- Adam Flagler (Two-way) OUT
New Orleans Pelicans
- Zion Wiliamson (Hamstring) OUT
- Dejounte Murray (Hand) OUT
- CJ McCollum (Adductor) OUT
- Herb Jones (Shoulder) OUT
- Jose Alvarado (Hamstring) OUT
- Jordan Hawkins (Back) OUT
- Karlo Matkovic (G League) OUT
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 6:30 PM CT
LOCATION:
Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder should take care of the mash unit Pelicans on Wednesday in the midst of their six game home stand. After this game, the Thunder will play their fifth straight home game on Friday against the Suns.
