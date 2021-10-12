    • October 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    Oklahoma City Thunder Training Camp Profiles

    Get to know the new faces in the locker room during OKC Thunder training camp.
    Author:

    In the weeks leading up to the start of the 2021-22 season, the Oklahoma City Thunder took 20 players into training camp, carrying them on the roster for their four preseason games. While many players have a roster spot solidified, there are a handful of guys who will be competing for either a spot on the roster or minutes in the regular season rotation.

    In fact, cuts are already underway as the team looks to finalize their final roster for the season.

    Let's meet some of the new faces in the locker room. Full profiles can be found by clicking on each player's name.

    DJ Wilson

    D.J. Wilson

    Wilson is a 6-foot-10 forward and the former No. 17 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. A three-year college player at Michigan, he’s now 25 years old and entering his fifth NBA season.

    Aaron Wiggins

    Aaron Wiggins

    A 6-foot-6 guard, Wiggins was signed to a two-way deal by the Thunder after being selected No. 55 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. A savvy player with quite a bit of experience under his belt, he should come into the league ready to make an impact.

    Paul Watson Jr.

    Paul Watson

    A 6-foot-6 guard, Watson Jr. joined the Thunder this summer on a two-way contract. Known for being a shooter, he converted on 46.9% of his 3-point attempts last season.

    Vit Krejci

    Vit Krejci

    Krejci might be the most unknown player on the entire Thunder roster. In the 2020 NBA Draft, he was selected No. 37 overall despite having a recently torn ACL and not on most draft analysts’ boards. Just 21 years old, Krejci is a 6-foot-8 Czech guard that has a ton of raw talent. 

    Tre Mann

    Tre Mann

    A first round pick in the recent draft, Mann is a dynamic scorer. Standing at 6-foot-5, he’s a slippery offensive player that uses his quickness to create space for open looks. Just 20 years old, the guard could be a bench spark plug for the Thunder this season.

    Mamadi Diakite

    Mamadi Diakite

    Diakite is an athletic forward at 6-foot-9 that is still looking to find his place in the NBA. At 24 years old, he still is a fairly raw prospect that has a ton of potential. Now an NBA champion, he averaged 3.1 points and 2.4 rebounds per game as a rookie.

    Josh Giddey

    Josh Giddey

    A 6-foot-9 guard, Giddey is one of the tallest players on the entire Thunder roster. With unorthodox size for a guy who’s played point guard his entire life, he’s one of the most intriguing prospects in the entire league.

    Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

    Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

    An early second-round draft selection earlier this offseason, Oklahoma City packaged two picks to move up and take Robinson-Earl. A Villanova product, he was a two-college player that averaged 15.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game in his sophomore season.

