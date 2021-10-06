Thunder Training Camp Profiles: Mamadi Diakite

With NBA training camp underway, center Mamadi Diakite is part of the OKC Thunder camp roster and looking to showcase his skills.

In the weeks leading up to the start of the 2021-22 season, the Oklahoma City Thunder are taking 20 players into training camp along with four preseason games. While many players have a roster spot solidified, there are a handful of guys who will be competing for either a spot on the roster or minutes in the regular season rotation.

Let’s take a look at Mamadi Diakite who is among the players that will be interesting to watch over the next few weeks.

Player Bio

Diakite is an athletic forward at 6-foot-9 that is still looking to find his place in the NBA. At 24 years old, he still is a fairly raw prospect that has a ton of potential.

A teammate of Thunder guard Ty Jerome in college, Diakite went undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft. From there, he signed a two-way deal with the Milwaukee Bucks and was ultimately converted to a full NBA deal later in the season.

Now an NBA champion, he averaged 3.1 points and 2.4 rebounds per game as a rookie.

Roster Outlook

On a Thunder team that lacks center depth, Diakite has a real chance at making the roster at the end of camp. While he is a bit undersized to play the position, he’s been playing a ton of center over the first week of training camp.

While he doesn’t project to ever be a starter in the NBA, Diakite’s versatility is intriguing. His athleticism gives him a high ceiling as a defender and overall role player.

If he doesn’t make the Thunder roster, he’d be a great candidate to join the OKC Blue in the G League.

