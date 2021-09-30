Thunder Training Camp Profiles: Aaron Wiggins

With NBA training camp underway, rookie Aaron Wiggins is part of the OKC Thunder camp roster and looking to showcase his skills.

In the weeks leading up to the start of the 2021-22 season, the Oklahoma City Thunder are taking 20 players into training camp along with four preseason games. While many players have a roster spot solidified, there are a handful of guys who will be competing for either a spot on the roster or minutes in the regular season rotation.

Let’s take a look at Aaron Wiggins, who is among the players that will be interesting to watch over the next few weeks.

Player Bio

A 6-foot-6 guard, Wiggins was signed to a two-way deal by the Thunder after being selected No. 55 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. A savvy player with quite a bit of experience under his belt, he should come into the league ready to make an impact.

Wiggins is 22 years old after spending three seasons playing in college. As a junior at Maryland last season, Wiggins averaged 14.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest while shooting 35.6 percent from deep.

Roster Outlook

Being on a two-way contract with the Thunder is a great opportunity to develop quickly. This will allow Wiggins to split time between the G League and NBA.

A prospect who can play a variety of positions, Wiggins has the versatility that Oklahoma City looks for in their players. It appears that early in training camp, he’s impressed his new teammate Lu Dort. On Wednesday after practice, Dort mentioned that Wiggins has looked good on the defensive end of the floor and is someone he’s taken under his wing.

Wiggins could develop into a quality role player for the Thunder down the road.

